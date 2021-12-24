The My President group organised a thanksgiving event for supporters of former president Jacob Zuma

The event was held at his residence in Nkandla yesterday and saw people travel to his compound to deliver gifts

My President group members said that the purpose of the event was to give Zuma's supporters an opportunity to thank him

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

NKANDLA - Yesterday (23 December), some of former president Jacob Zuma's supporters converged at his residence in Nkandla for a thanksgiving event to show their appreciation for him.

However, not only were they required to bring gifts for the former president, but they were told that transport would not be provided for them and they had to make their own way to Zuma's compound.

According to IOL, the organisers of the event stated that the intended purpose was for Zuma's supporters to show their gratitude to the ex-president for "the nine wonderful and most progressive years in the history of our democracy," which refers to his term in office.

Zuma supports travelled to Nkandla to show their appreciation at a thanksgiving event. Image: Twitter/@ZANewsFlash

Source: Twitter

What went down at the thanksgiving event

The event, organised by a collective of Zuma supporters called the My President group, started with a speech by Edward Zuma, a son of the former president.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Zuma said that he believes his father's appeal process will be successful and that he will not have to return to prison.

Mduduzi Nkambule, a My President group spokesperson, said that the former president was a generous leader. Due to many people having gone on holiday for the festive season, the crowd was relatively small, TimesLIVE reports.

Reactions to thanksgiving event at Nkandla

@AkLaleki said:

"Zuma will always be our father"

@ZANewsFlash shared:

@parkzino5 asked:

"Where was this Edward all along?"

@clinty10111 remarked:

"9 glorious years of thievery, no electricity and unemployment. Amandla."

@Sisi_Sasha believes:

@Victor16524690 shared:

"Most of them are struggling and unemployed, but oh well."

Zuma crowned 'king' of social media in 2021, former president trends online

In other news about the former president, yesterday Briefly News reported that in 2021, Jacob Zuma was the most talked about topic on social media platforms in South Africa.

Acumen Media conducted an analysis of different social media sites and found that users shared about Zuma with the same volume and frequency as the #Zumamustfall trending topic from 2016. Tonya Khoury, an analyst for Acumen Media, said that other trending topics in South Africa for 2021 were Covid-19 and the July unrest.

South Africa's first trending topic of 2021 was the Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mtembu, who passed away. This was followed by many Covid-related terms such as Delta and Omicron which trended online this year.

Source: Briefly News