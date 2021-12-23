Former president Jacob Zuma was the most popular trending topic on social media in South Africa in 2021

South Africans also shared the topics Covid-19 and July unrest widely on social media, according to an analysis by Acumen Media

The most searched term on Google in South Africa was the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA)

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - In 2021, former president Jacob Zuma was the most talked about topic on social media platforms in South Africa.

Acumen Media conducted an analysis of different social media sites and found that users shared about Zuma with the same volume and frequency as the #Zumamustfall trending topic from 2016.

Tonya Khoury, an analyst for Acumen Media, said that other trending topics in South Africa for 2021 were Covid-19 and the July unrest, TimesLIVE reports.

The #Zuma trending topic dominated social media platforms in 2021. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

More South African trending topics in 2021

South Africa's first trending topic of 2021 was the Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mtembu, who passed away. This was followed by many Covid-related terms such as Delta and Omicron which trended online this year.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South Africa's most searched terms on Google have also been analysed. EWN reports that SASSA and the R350 grant that it offers were the most popular search queries in South Africa in 2021.

This search trend has been attributed to economic losses incurred due to the Covid-19 pandemic and millions of South Africans relying on welfare to get them through mass unemployment and resulting homelessness.

South Africans react to social media analysis

@Achilles0450541 said:

"Dominating social media for all the wrong reasons is definitely not something to be proud of."

@mxoboss believes:

"He makes newspaper sales, without him the media is dead."

@cab_delivery shared:

"This statement is vague, because it depends on what is said about you."

@pdrrmm remarked:

"Social media is overrated."

@Howard60444221 said:

"President Zuma for life."

Fans of Jacob Zuma throw a party at Nkandla to celebrate his presidency

In other news related to Jacob Zuma, Briefly News previously reported that fans of the former president will be throwing a huge party in his hometown of Nkandla to celebrate his presidency today (23 December).

The party will be called "nine years" in reference to his time in office and in opposition to his critics who say under Zuma South Africa had nine wasted years.

Zuma is known to throw various Christmas parties in the area for children and those who live in Nkandla. Earlier it was reported that Zuma had spent a short time in jail after being found in contempt of court for his refusal to testify at the State Capture Inquiry.

Source: Briefly.co.za