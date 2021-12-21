"9 years": Fans of Jacob Zuma throw party at Nkandla to celebrate his presidency

Former president Jacob Zuma will be honoured with a party thrown on his behalf in Nkandla

His supporters have called the event "nine years" in recognition of Zuma's time in office

The former president's critics called his time in office "nine wasted years" and his fans think the opposite

NKANDLA - Fans of former president Jacob Zuma will be throwing a huge party in his hometown of Nkandla to celebrate his presidency on Thursday.

The party will be called "nine years" in reference to his time in office and in opposition to his critics who say under Zuma South Africa had nine wasted years.

Former president Jacob Zuma's fans will throw a party for him. Photo credit: @MyANC

Source: Facebook

Zuma is known to throw various Christmas parties in the area for children and those who live in Nkandla according to The Daily Sun.

Earlier, Zuma has spent a short time in jail after being found in contempt of court for his refusal to testify at the State Capture Inquiry.

Jacob Zuma is expected to attend the vent hosted by his fans according to News24.

