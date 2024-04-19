The African National Congress in Limpopo claims that 1 000 members of the Economic Freedom Fighters defected to the ruling party

The Red Berets' former chairperson in the province, who also joined the ANC, gave reasons for the defection

ANC supporters congratulated them on leaving the EFF and some commented on the fickle nature of politics

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Scores of EFF members allegedly jumped ship and joined the ANC. Images: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images, Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO – The Economic Freedom Fighters have allegedly lost 1 000 members in their Limpopo branch. The members defected and joined another the ANC.

EFF members join the ANC

According to SABC News, the 1 000 members of the Red Berets defected and joined the African National Congress. One of them is the EFF's former Limpopo chairperson, Jossey Buthane. Buthane reportedly left the EFF because of dissatisfaction with the party's leadership.

Buthane posted on his X account, @JosseyButhane. In his post, he apologised to the ANC for not bringing new members to the party and promised to do better. View his tweet here:

Netizens discuss the defection

Netizens commenting on Facebook discussed the announcement.

Murato Vhadzi said:

"Pain goes straight to MK and EFF members and their president."

Luvo Hlazo said:

"I am also going back to the ANC. The thought of having my vote given to Zuma's party is scary."

Morwa Tau Khomotso said:

"ANC was a good party. I don't wanna lie, but we need to vote it out this time so they can have time to fix itself."

Wiseman Wisly said:

"Wow, it's clear that there is no permanent decision in politics."

Percy Vegetable said:

"They were not assets to our revolution of economic freedom in our lifetime."

