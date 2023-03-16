The South African taxi industry has bowed out of the Economic Freedom Fighters' national shutdown

Santaco has received assurances from EFF leader Julius Malema that protestors will stay out of the taxis' way

The National Joint Operational Intelligence Structure has been placed on high alert for signs of unrest during the shutdown

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters' national shutdown will have to go on without the participation of the taxi industry.

Taxi association Santaco has decided not to participate in the EFF's national shutdown.

Following a meeting between EFF leadership and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), it was agreed upon that it would be business as usual for all taxis across South Africa on Monday, 20 March, SowetanLIVE reported.

Santaco said that even though the red berets are moving forward with their plan to shut down the entire country, the council had no reason to believe the EFF would disrupt the taxi industry's operations.

Julius Malema assures Santaco that the EFF national shutdown won't disrupt taxi operations

Santaco national spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa said EFF leader Julius Malema gave Santaco his assurances that protesters would stay out of the way of taxis.

Molelekwa added that all its members had been instructed to continue operations while cooperating and working harmoniously with protestors.

Malema has not been dissuaded by Santaco's refusal to participate in the mass protest and has vowed to shut down the entire country during the demonstration.

Amid fears of an outbreak of violence and intimidation, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) has been placed on high alert for any signs of unrest during the shutdown, The Citizen reported.

South Africans weigh in on Santaco refusing to participate in the national shutdown

This is what South Africans had to say.

@jnr_senokwane asked:

"People will be protesting on Monday, so who will SANTACO be transporting to work?"

@barry_niekerk said:

"Great, the EFF has no right to disrupt other people's lives."

@TokeloTshepang slammed:

"The same taxi drivers that complain about potholes? The same taxi drivers that are complaining about the raise in petrol? Mxm Santaco is useless."

@OnyeOzii commented:

"I don't know how I feel about this information but I believe it's in the best interest of commuters and the people of South Africa."

@Moreri32971380 questioned:

"So according to Santaco is good to have loadshedding?"

@ItsMaDash added:

"I've said it before and it bears repeating. The EFF, for all their pretences of acting like they own this country, does not. The taxi industry is the true boss of SA."

Defence Minister Thando Modise says SANDF is on standby to prevent violence during EFF national shutdown

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Defence Minister Thandi Modise said the government would not be caught off-guard by the EFF national shutdown like it was by the 2021 July riots.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, 16 March, Modise said the South African National Defence force had been placed on standby if there is any violence during the shutdown on Monday, 20 March, eNCA reported.

The Economic Freedom Fighters have organised the nationwide protest to get President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down and force an end to loadshedding.

Source: Briefly News