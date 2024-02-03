Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga said they've been urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate Deputy President Mashatile for some time

Msimanga shed light on incriminating answers and information from their inquiries, regarding questionable loans to companies and contracts

He added that the DA handed over a dossier to Ramaphosa, and they are expecting the removal of Mashatile from the cabinet

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga accused Deputy President Paul Mashatile of corruption. Image: Fani Mahuntsi and Dwayne Senior

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Solly Msimanga, leader of the DA in Gauteng, said they have been making requests for President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate Deputy President Mashatile.

Paul Mashtile accused of corruption

According to SABCNews, the party's focus on ethics comes to light, with a compelling dossier at its disposal.

Msimanga disclosed key findings, including questionable loans to companies, and contracts tied to houses that were never constructed during Mashatile's tenure in Gauteng MEC.

He said the information drove the demand for an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

DA's bold ultimatum

The DA is expecting the president to remove Mashatile from office during the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The party threatened to take legal steps, including criminal charges and an Executive Members’ Ethics Act complaint.

SA discuss DA's demands

Many people believe the DA has hidden agendas. They said the demands are a political strategy leading up to the national elections.

Sparks Rikhotso mentioned:

"Cyril is not a police officer. Hand your evidence to the police. How can you hand crucial information to another suspect? "

Azania Tebogo Lloyd posted:

"The African National Criminals won't do that."

Nomandla Ntshoza asked:

"Mxm what about Johannesburg executive mayor because the DA was accusing him of the same allegations? Opportunists!"

Xolile Qhanqayo Thamae commented:

"Votes are around the corner and they're fast asleep focusing on Paul Mashatile. "

Star Stazin added:

"The DA is going to remove all the RET members so they can do a nice coalition with the ANC of Ramaphosa."

Mashatile’s son-in-law's mansion angers SA

In another article, Briefly News reported that Deputy President Paul Mashatile's son-in-law allegedly owns a 28.9 million house in Constantia, Cape Town, and it's believed that Mashatile regularly uses it.

The sprawling mansion went viral, and South Africans were incensed by how opulent Mashatile was despite the country's high levels of poverty and unemployment.

Source: Briefly News