The National Student Financial Aid Scheme is gunning for a Pretoria-based nightclub

The financial aid scheme is threatening to take Europa Lounge to court for encouraging students to use their allowances for drinking

South Africans think NSFAS needs a wake call because students have been using their allowances for drinking for a while

PRETORIA - A Pretoria-based nightclub, Europa Lounge, has landed on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) after a poorly thought-out advertisement.

NSFAS has threatened a Pretoria-based night with legal action. Image: @myNSFAS & stock image

The financial aid scheme has threatened to take legal action after the nightclub used the NSFAS name to entice students to use their allowances to buy booze.

The nightclub allegedly circulated a flyer on social media with the tag, "NSFAS ingenile (NSFAS money is in)."

NSFAS released a scathing statement calling out Europa Lounge for promoting the despicable use of NSFAS allowances.

The financial aid scheme claimed the advertisement countered NSFAS efforts to instil financial responsibility in its beneficiaries. The scheme vowed to hold the nightclub accountable by taking the necessary legal steps.

NSFAS added:

“Through the new direct payment system (Nsfas bank account), the Nsfas seeks to track and monitor student purchase trends, with the aim of putting measures in place to ensure that allowances are spent accordingly.”

Europa Lounge released a statement of its own apologising for the controversial flyer. Taking to Facebook, the establishment claimed the nightclub did not authorise the flyer.

South Africans react to NSFAS threatening Europa Lounge with legal action

This is how South Africans responded to NSFAS legal challenge:

Mothipa Mojapelo Mojapelo commented:

"Students are going through a lot academically..let them enjoy a bit."

Basie B Muvhango said:

"The students have always used their allowances at the clubs."

Menzi S. Thela claimed:

"I am sure that one of the employees is a former student."

Alistair Marais added:

"This has been happening for decades wake up."

Zebu Zebula stated:

"Leave the students n their money alone whatever they do."

Andries Bongokuhle Mavuso responded:

"It's not their money, it's taxpayers' money."

