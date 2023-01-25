Prospective higher education students approved for NSFAS funding no longer have to worry about registration fees

The Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande said the financial aid scheme will handle that for them

Nzimande encouraged students who haven't applied for NSFAS funding to do so before applications close at the end of January

PRETORIA - Students funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) don't have to deal with the headache of paying higher education registration fees.

This comes after the Minister of Higher Education and Training Blade Nzimande announced that the financial aid scheme will be making all upfront payments to universities and TVET colleges.

The payments will extend beyond registration fees to include all costs relating to tuition fees and living allowances, SABC News reported.

While speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria, the higher education minister said that NSFAS is finishing up the upfront payment schedule for higher education institutions and payments will be made by the end of January.

Nzimande also lamented the extent of student debt in South Africa. The minister said that the debt owed to tertiary institutions, which currently sits at about R16.5 billion, posed a serious threat to the future of the institutions, EWN reported.

The higher education minister urged prospective students who have yet to apply for NSFAS funding to do so as applications are still open till January 31, 2023.

South Africans weigh in on NSFAS students being exempt from paying registrations fees

Blade Nzimande's announcement that prospective students won't have to pay registration fees was met with mixed reactions from South Africans.

Below are some reactions:

@Bongani_starboh asked:

"And the 2021 Fees which are outstanding?"

Johan Viljoen accused:

"Buying votes for the next election."

Nadia Nad's Van Wyk claimed:

"Some TVETs want that registration money and I had to pay it even though I applied for NSFAS for my son."

Lulama Gebashe praised:

"Amandla Mr Blade."

Akhile Gcume questioned:

"So all along kids from poor backgrounds were expected to pay registration fees?"

Kgampu Bodigelo commented:

"Best news since 1994, I must say."

