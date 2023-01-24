Social grant recipients have made Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu proud with their matric results

Zulu congratulated the grant beneficiaries in the 2022 matriculating class for improving the pass rate by 8.7%

The minister also has words of encouragement for the matric pupils who didn't pass their exams, urging them not to give up on their dreams

PRETORIA - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has lauded the achievements of social grant recipients who passed their Grade 12 exams.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu congratulates social grant recipients on increasing the pass rate to 8.7% pass. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Alexander Joe

Source: Getty Images

The minister lauded the grant beneficiaries whose examination results showed a marked improvement in performance as pass rates increased by 8.7% from 0.2% in 2020/2021.

The minister also had words of encouragement for learners who didn't pass their matric exams, urging those pupils not to give up on their dreams and calling on parents and caregivers to support them.

According to TimesLIVE, social grant recipients in Gauteng led the pack with an 81.59% pass rate, followed by the Free State with 76.16%. KwaZulu-Natal achieved a 75.73% pass rate and the North West followed close behind with 74.19%.

The rest of the province's social grant beneficiaries' pass rates are as follows:

Northern Cape: 71.23%

Eastern Cape: 68.66%

Mpumalanga: 68.49%

Western Cape 68.49%

Limpopo: 59.65%

Angie Motshekga clears up how 30% pass mark works

Though many South African matriculants are celebrating passing a gruelling academic year, citizens have taken aim at the nation's supposed 30% pass mark.

However, the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga revealed that the notion of the National Senior Certificate pass mark being 30% is a myth.

Motshekga said even though the lowest pass mark for each subject was 30%, matric pupils must pass at least three subjects at 40%, Business Tech reported.

Matric results 2022: Mom buys car for daughter after she matriculates with distinctions, clip shared on TikTok

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the matric class of 2022 have officially received their results and one lucky lady was spoiled by her momma because of her phenomenal performance. Lisolethu Jacobs, who was also crowned Miss Teen Tourism Universe South Africa 2022, matriculated with several distinctions.

Taking to TikTok, Jacobs shared a video of her mom surprising her with a car. The 18-year-old captioned the post:

“Girls with distinctions drive distinctive cars, right?! Thank you so much to my mother, this all wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

