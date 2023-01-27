President Cyril Ramaphosa looks to modernisation to address the challenges facing the basic education sector

The president claimed that introducing technology and innovation could decrease the dropout rate which was becoming concerning

South African don't believe the ANC-led government can fix the nation's basic education system

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has left Mzansi citizens wanting more after claiming that modernising the country's basic education system was a surefire way of improving dropout rates.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the modernisation of the basic education system will decrease learner dropout rates.

Source: Getty Images

The president was opening the Basic Education Lekgotla whose main focus is to find solutions to the challenges facing the basic education sector, SABC News reported.

People aren't convinced that the ANC-led government has what it takes to tackle the challenges plaguing SA's education system.

President Ramaphosa said that the dropout rate among pupils was very concerning. As such the lekgotla will pay close attention to what can be done to transform the education sector and prepare learners for technology and innovation, eNCA reported.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says loadshedding hasn't affected the education sector

While Ramaphosa spoke about technological advancements, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the education sector has not been negatively affected by loadshedding.

The minister implied that because schools operate during the day, loadshedding doesn't impact the sector as much because there is natural sunlight.

However, innovation and technology require electricity to operate so loadshedding has to be sorted out if the basic education system is going to be modernised.

South Africans react to Ramaphosa's calls for the modernisation of the basic education system

South Africans are doubtful that the government can turn the education system around.

Below are some comments:

@Cerned_Con suggested:

"Rather create one that works. Then modernise it."

@mytilee asked:

"Modernise without power! Really? What are you doing about 1. Electricity 2. Water 3. CRIME 4. Jobs?"

@FukcCityPower laughed:

"Ramaphosa has a sense of humour. Funniest thing I've read this morning. ANC and modernise in the same sentence."

@Fifi22594635 declared:

"SA is a joke. These ANC leaders are taking us for granted. 28 Years we tried and thought they will do better for all of us. My vote in 2024 will be clear."

@GavinGi08667845 quipped:

"Blah blah blah."

@edward26031990 insisted:

"Modernise your cabinet."

Source: Briefly News