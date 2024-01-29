The house of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's son-in-law went viral and angered many South Africans

It's believed that Mashatile uses that house, which is based in Cape Town and is worth R28.9 million

South Africans slammed him and called for action to be taken against him

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, politician-related news, and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Paul Mashatile angered netizens when his son-in-law's house, which he uses, went viral. Images: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

Deputy president Paul Mashatile's son-in-law allegedly owns a 28.9 million house in Constantia, Cape Town, and it's believed that Mashatile regularly uses it. The sprawling mansion went viral, and South Africans were incensed by how opulent Mashatile was despite the country's high levels of poverty and unemployment.

Mashatile's son-in-law's house goes viral

According to The Citizen, Mashatile's son-in-law, Nceba Nonkwelo, allegedly bought the house for R28.9 million three months after he reportedly bought another one that Mashatile moved into three months ago.

Nonkwelo allegedly provided Mashatile with various properties he could use for his private use. Mashatile's troubles seem to be mounting as he has been implicated in allegations of financial benefits from companies that got tenders from the government.

X, formerly Twitter user @ChrisExcel102i, shared a picture of the house. View it here:

South Africans furious at Mashatile

Netizens commenting on the post were livid and tore into him.

Raisibe asked:

"And you think someone living in this mansion will help the poor? He's already sorted mos."

Johannes Jawawa wrote:

"Luxury life with some of our tax money."

Mlando asked:

"Where is he getting so much money to buy this house because he was working for the ANC, the same ANC that was broke?"

Fundiswa remarked:

"This guy is a low-key gangster."

Mehlewemamba exclaimed:

"ANC comrades are corrupt, jealous down."

Mashatile's VIP Protection attack victims demand R3 million

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the alleged victims of Paul Mashatile's VIP Protection attack demanded R3 million from police minister Bheki Cele.

This was after they were attacked by the deputy president's VIP protection escort. The victims demanded that Cele settle the amount, or they take the minister to court for a trial.

Source: Briefly News