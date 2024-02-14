The Electricity Minister, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, said that loadshedding might end soon

He responded to questions during the SONA debate in parliament and gave his reasons

Wit University professor Dr Kenneth Creamer told Briefly News why he thinks Koeberg won't come online as quickly as Ramokgopa claims

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa assured the nation that loadshedding will end soon. Images: Ihsaan Haffejee/AFP via Getty Images and Aninka Bongers-Sutherland

The Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, assured the country that the end of loadshedding is nigh. He spoke during the State of the Nation Address debate and did his best to ensure South Africans that blackouts would be a thing of the past.

Loadshedding will end soon: Ramokgopa

According to SABC News, Ramokgopa remarked that the grid has been strengthened, and the country is expected to be out of the woods. Even though South Africa is currently experiencing Stage Six loadshedding and has been battling to keep the lights on, Ramokgopa remarked that Medupi 4 would return to service in September. He added that Unit 6 will also be synched online in November, adding 1600MW of power to the grid. He said that one unit in Koeberg will return online.

Dr Kenneth Creamer speaks to Briefly News

Dr Kenneth Creamer from Wits University told Briefly News that it is unlikely that Koeberg will return online anytime soon.

“Given safety issues, the operation and life extension of nuclear power plants is a highly regulated matter, and there is potential for further delays in the Koeberg life extension project if South Africa’s National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) is not in a position to give all of the necessary approvals in the next few months,” he said.

Netizens doubt Ramokgopa's promise

Siutbg Africans on Facebook took what he said with a grain of salt. Some predicted that loadshedding would stop right before the 2024 general elections.

Henry Dique said:

“I think loadshedding will be suspended just before the e3lection, and not long after it will be back again in full force.”

Ernest Knight added:

“The end of Ramokgopa and ANC is in sight.”

Nhlanhla Womfana Mnisi remarked:

“But he blasted his boss for saying the same thing in his Tintswalo speech.”

Jackspalow Katswiri Kika exclaimed:

“After the elections, it will start again.”

Solly Palare wrote:

“I don’t know if I should laugh or cry.”

Loadshedding caused by sabotage: Mbalula

Similarly, Briefly News reported that ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, said that loadshedding was caused by sabotage.

Mbalua spoke during the ruling party's recent mini-rally in Cato Manor, Durban. He called for more security for the country's power and substations.

South Africans agreed with him and warned his party might force him to apologise again.

