NCOP's Sylvia Lucas brushed off loadshedding concerns and said sabotage was behind the ramped-up schedule

Even though she called for a probe, Lucas claimed that loadshedding is not the end of the world

Her comments sparked outrage among citizens, who believe the blackouts are affecting their livelihoods and quality of life

CAPE TOWN - National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Deputy Chairperson Sylvia Lucas dismissed worries about loadshedding. She suggested that loadshedding it's not as dire as some make it out to be.

Lucas made the startling remarks during the parliamentary State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate on Tuesday.

Suspicions of sabotage

According to TimesLIVE, she insinuated that the timing of load-shedding following President Cyril Ramaphosa's televised address indicates deliberate sabotage. Lucas also called for an investigation into possible sabotage behind the power crisis.

“Load-shedding isn't the end of the world. President Cyril Ramaphosa, as soon as you talk about loadshedding, there is sabotage, we must look into that."

Public Outcry about loadshedding

Her remarks didn't sit well with many citizens, who voiced their frustration over the impact of load-shedding on their lives and livelihoods.

Velocity Meme said:

"Yes with the big standby generator plus a house roofed with solar. It's really not the end of the world."

James Saltana posted:

"It’s definitely not the end of her world for the majority of people of this country it is. People have lost their jobs, people are taking pay cuts despite rising food and petrol prices."

David Seale Ramanaledi commented:

"Politicians are not affected by loadshedding that's why she talks like that."

Jane Singh stated:

"Not for you and your cronies. But for us it is. It's a big deal."

Thembi Caleni mentioned:

"It's not the end of the world really? People are losing jobs."

Mbalula claims sabotage is causing loadshedding

In another article, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, claimed that Stage 6 loadshedding results from sabotage and called for more security to be added to the power stations.

Mbalula addressed ANC members who gathered at Cato Manor in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Mbalula said that the state must consider investigating the possibility of sabotage.

