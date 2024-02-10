Eskom announced the implementation of Stage 6 loadshedding in the early hours of Saturday morning

The power company explained why it ramped up loadshedding and promised to keep South Africans informed of any changes

Anger brews among South Africans over the extended hours of darkness, and many people took to social media to complain

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom shocked South Africans with a Stage 6 loadshedding announcement made after midnight.

Reasons for Stage 6 loadshedding

The power company said, that despite efforts to return generating units to service, two units were taken offline. This, coupled with the need to replenish pumped storage dams, led to the decision to implement Stage 6 loadshedding until further notice.

Eskom working to resolve issues

Eskom reassured the public that teams are working tirelessly to address the issues affecting generation units. Efforts are underway to bring the offline units back online and reduce the impact of loadshedding on the grid.

Promises further communication

Eskom on its X account, promised to keep the public informed of any changes in the situation.

South Africans are angry they have to spend more hours without electricity. Others also expressed frustration that the announcement was made when most people were sleeping.

@khayakoko88 said:

"Like a thief in the night, you post your criminal behaviour while the majority are sleeping."

@goolammv mentioned:

"I shudder to think how catastrophic the situation must be for us to be on stage 6 on a Saturday when demand is at its lowest."

@shaahid77 wrote:

"You guys have absolutely no idea on how to keep the power on it’s actually funny now."

@Dylan822 posted:

"Two days after SONA? Sabotage by Eskom executives."

@peterbarlows tweeted:

"But the president said the worst loadshedding was behind us. "

@justavisitor_ asked:

"How are you giving us this information after midnight?"

@ScreamerRSA added:

"Used up all the reserves so that the ANC can brag about their failures in the SONA."

