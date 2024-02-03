Eskom shared a recent update about what people could expect from the electricity supplier, which has proved unreliable

The South African state-owned entity did not have good news as they shared the latest loadshedding update

South Africans expressed their frustrations once again as Eskom continues to let the nation down

Eskom announced its latest loadshedding schedule. Online users were not pleased with the latest update about electricity.

Eskom's latest loadshedding stage update upset South Africans, who expressed their frustration. Image: Bloomberg / Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

People were complaining about Eskom. The electricity supplier shared their reasons for the latest loadshedding schedule.

Eskom brings back loadshedding

In a new announcement, Eskom let people know that they would implement stage 2 until further notice. They announced that starting from there would be stage 2 from 5 a.m. on 3 February 2024, and Eskom explained why it is necessary.

Why is there loadshedding at Stage 2?

According to Eskom, although they anticipate lower weekend electricity demand, a power cut is necessary. Loadshedding stage two must happen as they must replenish emergency reserves in preparation for the next week.

Eskom also highlighted that they will be keeping track of the power system and will share updates if there are any.

See their post below:

South Africa shun Eskom

Netizens commented with their frustrations. Loadshedding is nothing new to people, and most of them were unimpressed.

Some people pointed fingers at the Minister of Electricity. Others were more concerned with the ruling party, saying their government failed.

There were peeps more concerned about Bafana Bafana soccer match that will be broadcast live on 3 February 2024 at 10:00 p.m. People wondered why there was no loadshedding free time like during the Rugby World Cup.

Sindile Tobayo commented:

"There's no implementation here, it's just a norm. Actually there is no need to update us because it's always dark, even on the road there are those robots that you know that they are always not working."

Nosipho Nyembe Masondo said:

"The only people who keep their word if they say you will be in the dark they mean it."

Lebo Fortunate added:

"Final notice will be my final say on the next coming elections."

Tessa Red Tee wrote:

"No Eskom implementation of this stage is leading to a suspension cause soccer game is on..... yall haven't noticed the pattern? "

Joyce Malemela remarked:

"We see you because it isvoter registration weekend."

Mashegoanej Wa-ga Ramoloto complained:

"There was no loadshedding ka Rugby World Cup, can we please also watch soccer in peace."

Phillip Mshana insisted:

"They must cancel this thing just for today only so that all South Africans can able watch bafana bafana the same as what happened to Rugby World Cup."

American man tastes loadshedding because of love

Briefly News reported that loadshedding has made an enemy out of an American who moved to Mzansi for love. The gent jokingly showed frustration when the lights went off and stayed off for four hours. He took the time to shower his bae with TLC.

@beyondborders_jh posted their video on TikTok, a comic take on how the American gent perceives loadshedding. The fellow in a relationship with a Venda woman starts the clip with a caption saying he gave a South African girl a chance. The next frame shows him frustrated that loadshedding has introduced itself to him.

Many Americans living in South Africa have joined the country in experiencing loadshedding. The lack of power has ravaged the country’s economy and forced many people’s companies to shut down. At least the brother didn’t have to shut his relationship down.

