Eskom has ramped up loadshedding to Stage 3 which will be followed by a reduction to Stage 2 on Tuesday

The power utility's spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, cited the offline status of five generation units as the reason behind the increased loadshedding

South African citizens voiced their frustration about the continuous announcements and fluctuations in the loadshedding stages

Eskom ramped up loadshedding to Stage 3 and the announcement frustrated SA people. Image: Waldo Swiegers and stock photo

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom started implementing Stage 3 loadshedding from 4pm today. This will continue until 5am tomorrow.

"Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 05:00 on Tuesday. Thereafter, Stage 2 loadshedding will resume until 16:00 on Tuesday."

Unit repairs and delays

According to SABCNews, Eskom's spokesperson said the decision was caused by five generation units undergoing repairs.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Adding to the challenge, the return of two units from planned maintenance was delayed.

See the post below:

Citizens frustrated by Eskom

The constant shuffle in loadshedding stages is wearing thin on South African citizens. Many said they are foreseeing the possibility of the power utility implementing Stage 6 soon.

@TheAthanassious said:

"What happened to the end of loadshedding by December 2023? My calendar says that it’s 29 January 2024!"

@binxibooo joked:

"Eskom would like to inform the public that they continue to issue statements and not electricity."

@TheOriginalTPD posted:

"You better make sure there's no loadshedding tomorrow. The county wants to support Bafana Bafana in their #AFCON2023 match."

@SNjotini tweeted:

"The additional units that are taken down every week to be maintained only to be taken down again is just a scam."

@GameSniper2 mentioned:

"Slowly going back to Stage 6."

@missnozipho added:

"Stage 5 and 6, tomorrow at this time? Yes?"

@sakhi_b1 said:

"Can we just move the elections to next month? We really need change ASAP."

@Mmakhutso_D wrote:

"Ho nkga Stage 6."

Citizens brace for steep Eskom tariff hike

Keeping with Eskom, Briefly News reported that South Africans are cautioned to prepare for another substantial Eskom tariff increase, expected to double the inflation rate.

Energy expert Tshepo Kgadima expresses concern, stating that it will be catastrophic for the economy, emphasising the impact of energy costs on inflation rates.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News