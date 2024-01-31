One family gathered, ready to enjoy some watermelon in the summer season, in a viral TikTok video

The TkTok video went viral as things did not go according to plan after they cracked it open, excited to eat

People were in stitches after seeing the effect that the watermelon had on the family's overall mood

One family was keen to enjoy a watermelon. The video shows how they were all together, looking forward to having the yummy fruit.

A TikTok video shows a family excited for a watermelon but it ended badly. Image: Mint Images / Stockbyte

Source: TikTok

The video of the family opening the watermelon received thousands of likes. There were hilarious comments after people saw the watermelons inside.

Watermelon disappoints family in TikTok video

In a video by @king.kylie0, a family cut open a watermelon only to be made of diss. In the video, the grandfather was responsible for the cutting and was severely let down.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

South African joke about watermelon

Many people could see just how sad they were over the bad fruit. Online users shared their amusements in the comments about the unripe watermelon.

sane joked:

"It's giving Guava."

Melo selebano commented:

"This sound has potential."

Bokamosobok said:

"This is worse than a heartbreak."

IM4NI added:

"Magogo will always state the obvious."

Bandile Mginqi was amused:

"It’s not watermelon it's just melon."

Family of 15 gets meat for the month

One dad with a huge family made sure that he provided. A video shows how they all sorted through a whole pig for the family.

TikTokker reviews dragon fruit has SA busting

Briefly News previously reported that a largely followed Mzansi TikTok babe decided to review the exotic fruit known as dragon fruit. Sis' hilarious reaction left followers howling!

We definitely live in a time where people will try the strangest things and claim to like them just because it is cool. Dragon fruit has become a thing because of its exotic appearance, but it doesn't seem to amount to all the hype it has been given.

TikTok user @reabetswemoloto.5 decided to see what all the hype around dragon fruit was. So, she went to Checkers, bought one and filmed a video trying it for the first time

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News