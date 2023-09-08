DJ Fresh has reacted to the South African Broadcasting Commission paying MultiChoice to broadcast Rugby World Cup Matches

The DJ has called out loadshedding and asked that people reach some deal to have electricity on so people can watch the matches

Netizens agreed with Fresh, with many people crossing their fingers that loadshedding does not affect their viewing

Rugby lovers are crossing their fingers that loadshedding eases up in the next few days as the Rugby World Cup is upon us.

DJ Fresh is all for the SABC and MultiChoice agreeing to broadcast the Rugby World Cup matches however, he wants an answer to loadshedding. Image: @djfreshsa

DJ Fresh weighs in on Rugby World Cup

Responding to Robert Marawa's statement on the South African Broadcasting Commission paying MultiChoice to broadcast Rugby World Cup Matches, DJ Fresh had loadshedding under the radar.

The DJ has called out loadshedding and asked that people reach some deal to have electricity on so people can watch the matches.

"Now to find an electricity deal so we can actually watch the limited matches!’"

Mzansi jokes about loadshedding

Netizens agreed with Fresh, with many people crossing their fingers that loadshedding does not affect their viewing, This is what many people said:

@Zack_here said:

"Wait,, they are still blaming apartheid."

@parcrome lauded:

"Well said, and now comes all the possible unimaginable excuses as to how it is someone else fault after 30 years of still being at the helm!"

@AndyMcDusty said:

"I'm literally praying they skip our loadshedding tonight. It's from 20:00."

Blackouts to worsen as Eskom undergoes maintenance

In more news, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans braced themselves for an increase in the intensity of loadshedding. This came after Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared that Eskom was pushing its focus on maintenance.

This would in turn result in higher power cuts as South Africans are fed up with them. Another bummer is that many have been getting the same old excuse from the team.

Following his announcement, loadshedding was pushed to stage 6 for most of this week. Many people were greatly affected by this.

Source: Briefly News