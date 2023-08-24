South Africans can expect relief from loadshedding as Eskom's Kusile power station project advances ahead of schedule,

Eskom embarked on building three temporary stacks that Bypass the FGD after the Kusile West stack failed

The project comes with a cost, as the temporary solution will spike Sulphur Dioxide emissions into the environment

MPUMALANGA - An easing of the effects of loadshedding is on the horizon for South Africans. This comes after Eskom revealed that a project at the Kusile power station is ahead of schedule.

Kusile power station project moves full steam ahead

After the Kusile West stack failed, leaving three generating units decommissioned in October 2022, the power utility looked to a short-term solution. Eskom embarked on a project to build three temporary stacks without Flue Gas Delsuphurisation (FGD) plants, BusinessLIVE reported.

One of the power utility's generation unit senior managers, Thabiso Moirapula, revealed that one unit will be online in November and the other in December. The units will add 2 880 MW back to the grid.

Kusile project to increase pollution

There is a downside to the temporary that's coming online, however. The omission of FDG means that Kusile will be emitting more Sulphur Dixoide, further cementing Eskom's title as the world's largest emitter of the gas.

According to BusinessTech, the new stacks will increase SO2 emissions eightfold. The power utility was given a temporary pass on the Minimum Emissions Standards by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

