Eskom has escalated loadshedding to Stage 3 following a breakdown in several generating units

The company also attributed the increased blackouts to unplanned outages reaching 15,561MW

South Africans are not happy that they will have to spend more hours in the dark and expressed their frustrations online

Eskom announced that loadshedding has been increased to Stage 3. Image: Waldo Swiegers and Stock photo

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has been plunged into darkness once again as Eskom intensifies loadshedding to Stage 3, extending until Saturday afternoon.

Eskom explains need for increased loadshedding

The power utility cites issues with six generating units, delaying returning them to service.

According to EWN, Eskom's acting spokesperson, Aubrey Sambo, disclosed that unplanned outages have surged to 15,561MW, with an additional 7,828MW out of service for planned maintenance.

Sambo added that Eskom's power station managers are working tirelessly to bring back 1,960MW of generating capacity by Monday evening.

Cyril Ramaphosa vows to end loadshedding

The increase in loadshedding comes on the heels of President Cyril Ramaphosa expressing confidence in addressing the country's power challenges.

Ramaphosa highlighted that resolving loadshedding is a gradual process that requires time.

Walker Christopher asked:

"Is it against international law for us not to have electricity?"

Gary Fraser suggested:

"We must stop saying break down and begin saying due to incompetence and poor management. This SOE will be dropping us in the dark."

Michael Sean Power mentioned:

"But wait Ramaphosa is solving the world’s problems at the ICC meanwhile Rome is burning what a joke! ☹️"

Ingrid Hammond Wyngaard posted:

"What a joke! Who are they fooling? Fire the Electricity Minister, he is useless at his job."

Herman Venter said:

"Yes, please more and more breakdowns as we get closer to boot the ANC from government day."

Mark A. Stark added:

"Can see even the generators don't want to go back to work after the holidays."

Loadshedding cripples township business

