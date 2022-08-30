If there is one celebrity whose talent is taking her far is Xola Moya Wam' hitmaker Nomcebo Zikode

The star has been globetrotting, showing off her incredible voice to countries such as Tunisia, Canada and the USA

Nomcebo took to her social media pages to share stunning pictures from her recent trip to Romania

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nomcebo Zikode is on a mission to showcase her incredible talents worldwide. The star has been visiting countries performing her hit songs.

Award-winning South African singer Nomcebo Zikode is living her best life overseas. Image: @nomcebo_zikode.

Source: Instagram

A few weeks ago, Nomcebo revealed that she had been honoured by the Tunisian government for writing and performing her hit song Jerusalema. She said:

"Thank you Tunisia for awarding me with this honorary certificate."

In another post, the Jerusalema singer announced that she was heading to the USA from Canada. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Goodbye Canada we really had a good show. Thank u for your love. Now heading to USA . To everyone that is reading here May God bless you and hear your prayers "

Weeks after her trip to the USA, Nomcebo took to her Instagram page to announce that she was now in Romania. The singer's beautiful voice is really taking her places. She shared stunning pictures on her page and captioned the post with vernacular greetings. She wrote:

"Molo, Dumela, Sawubona, Aa, Avuxeni, Lotjhani, Thobela."

AKA says he is not a fan of the diss songs making waves in the hip-hop industry: "This entire thing is goofy"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that AKA has spoken out about the diss tracks that have taken over the country's hip-hop industry. Big Zulu was the one who started the trend with his song titled 150 Bars which fired shots at all the big-name rappers in the country.

Many other rappers who were mentioned in the track have since fired back at Big Zulu. K.O, Duncan and Kwesta all released diss tracks, with Kwesta's song titled Quantham regarded as the best so far.

Fans might not be getting a diss track from their fav AKA despite waiting anxiously. The Supa Mega recently took to his Twitter page to denounce the trend. He said the entire thing is goofy and embarrassing.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News