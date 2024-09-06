The memorial and funeral service of veteran broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane was held in Centurion, Gauteng, on Friday

Sikwane's ex-husband, DJ Fresh, took to the stage in a candid moment to talk about their journey, among other things

Describing her as love personified, DJ Fresh said Sikwane forgave him relentlessly before they finally divorced

DJ Fresh paid a heartful tribute to his ex-wife, veteran broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane. Images: @Newzroom405

Family, friends, colleagues, and supporters gathered on Friday for the memorial and funeral service of renowned broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane.

Sikwane, 50, died on Saturday, 31 August, her death coinciding with that of praise poet and singer Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni.

DJ Fresh pays tribute to Thabiso Sikwane

She only recently appeared on her ex-husband DJ Fresh's WAW: What a Week podcast, where she also produced the show.

Premiering one day before her demise, the news of her death sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry.

DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, to whom she was married for 20 years until the two announced their divorce in February 2022 and share four children, broke his silence over her unexpected death.

In a video that later made the rounds, he said the cause was a possible cardiac event.

Sikwane's service was held at 3C Ministries Church in Irene, Centurion, in Gauteng, with a private cremation ceremony to be held at a later date.

Taking to the podium, DJ Fresh spoke candidly as he addressed his late ex-wife, lying in a closed casket.

"[There were] reasons we'd agreed we were going to do the podcast, not knowing that it was going to be the last time that we chat [how] we did is because we wanted to talk about our journey," he said.

"We wanted to talk about how we ended up disbanding our union. We wanted to discuss that because we both learned much from that process. Because this woman personified love, she forgave me more times than I deserved."

He said he looked back at the times that she forgave him for things he may or may not have done.

"She relentlessly never gave up on me as a human being. Even when she said maybe we must cut our losses, she said it with love, saying we would not fight about this.

"And, 'We have kids to raise, and we're going to go for counselling, and we're all going to get through this with love' ... we did everything with love because of this woman."

