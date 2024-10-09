The first wife of the founder of Rhema Bible Church, Ray McCauley, has spoken out on his passing after more than 20 years since their high-profile divorce

The death of the pastor was announced on social media, which left many people heartbroken in the Christian community

Condolences poured in from social media users as they flooded the post with heartwarming messages

The founder of Rhema Bible Church, pastor Ray McCauley's wife had spoken out after the passing of her ex-husband.

Rhema Church founder Pastor Ray McCauley’s ex-wife, Lyndie McCauley, broke her silence after his passing. Image: Pastor Ray McCauley/Instagram and Lyndie McCauley Ministries/Facebook

Ray McCauley's ex-wife speaks after his passing

Rhema Bible Church released a statement on Tuesday, 8 October 2024, confirming the death of the evangelical leader, saying:

"Pastor Ray has gone to be with the Lord peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family and loved one at 18h46."

His ex-wife, Lyndie McCauley, also reshared the family post, saying:

"Please would you keep Pastors Josh and Tara and children and Krissy and the whole McCauley family in your prayers at this sad but very precious time."

The estranged couple have a daughter, Krissy, and a son, Joshua, who took over the Johannesburg church. After their divorce in 2000, pastor Ray remarried a model, Zelda Ireland, a year later, and Lyndie went on to open her own ministry, according to Joy Magazine.

Take a look at Lyndie McCauley's statement post.

People send in their Condolences to pastor Ray McCauley

The pastor's death deeply saddened the online community, and they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages.

Singaporean evangelist and the senior pastor of New Creation Church Joseph Prince said:

"Deepest condolences from Wendy and me. Pastor Ray was a pioneer and a true general of the faith. We honour his great legacy and hold you, the family, and the Rhema and Redemption Church family close to our hearts as we mourn with you during this difficult time."

South African rapper and songwriter Cassper Nyovest added:

"Condolences, Pastor. May the Lord give you strength and comfort your family. We are grateful for the service. RIP to a Gaint."

Ujjustkidding wrote:

"Attended Rhema as a kid and I can attest that Pastor Ray groomed a lot of today's pastors. May he rest in power."

Jaelouis shared:

"A giant has fallen."

Bulelwa.okoh commented:

"Rest well in the bosom of the Father, our dear father of faith, Pastor Ray, for we know that to be absent in the body is to be present with the Lord, to join the cloud of witnesses in heaven."

Rhema Bible Church founder pastor Ray McCauley dies aged 75

Briefly News previously reported that Ray McCauley, founder of Rhema Bible Church and retired senior pastor in Randburg, Johannesburg, has died.

McCauley's family released a statement late Tuesday night, 8 October 2024, announcing his passing. He was 75. South African media personality, former Miss South Africa (SA) Basetsana Kumalo, well-known do-gooder BI Phakathi, and sportscaster Robert Marawa were among numerous public figures who shared their condolences.

