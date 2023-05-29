Uncle Waffles, the amapiano sensation, has excited fans with her Europe and US tours, which kicked off on 26 May

Beyoncé's viral dance to Uncle Waffles' hit track Tanzania heightened the DJ's already growing popularity

Uncle Waffles has previously received endorsements from esteemed artists such as Drake, Kelly Rowland, and Ciara

Amapiano starlet, Uncle Waffles has announced her global tour with performances in Europe and the US.

Uncle Waffles, the rising amapiano sensation, has set the music world abuzz with her recent announcements. The talented DJ took to her Instagram to unveil her highly-anticipated 'Who Called the Paparazzi?' Europe and US tours, which commenced on 26 May.

Uncle Waffles has announced her Europe and US tours

Sharing the tour poster, Uncle Waffles exclaimed:

"Who called the paparazzi ?Still in your city, starting round 1 of the Euro tour, get in losersssss"

Uncle Waffles has garnered endorsements from Beyonce and Drake, among others

This news follows a string of remarkable achievements, including a viral clip of Beyoncé dancing to her popular track Tanzania.

According to TimesLIVE, Uncle Waffles garnered endorsements from esteemed artists such as Drake, Kelly Rowland, and Ciara, who attended Coachella and the Met Gala after-party.

Fans praised the young DJ's hustle and were excited over her international tour

Mzansi was excited to hear news of Waffles' tour and praised the young DJ's hustle:

@hloni_lucy said:

"Legend "

@kaytertome said:

"Do you have to slay every time? I'm not complaining but dam "

@lita.mali said:

"I can’t stop saying yho."

@kaytertome said:

"That blunt is so lucky "

@llupeh_ said:

"Huyu dsm ndo bsiii ten @taftimberland "

@lelowhatsgood said:

"She’s taking it."

@techguy_babyboy said:

"Now that's a bag "

@buzzilee_official said:

""

@belinda_cele said:

"Yazin’ uhamba wedwa wena ‘mntu abakuyeke!"

@dctalent said:

"Let’s go."

@torre_nola said:

"Girl come to New Orleans WTH!!!"

