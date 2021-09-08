Survey: Who Would South Africans Vote for, ANC Still Has the Most Support

A survey conducted by a market research company looked at voter attitudes ahead of the local government elections

The survey looked at who South Africans would consider voting should elections actually take place tomorrow

While some South Africans are not interested in voting despite being eligible, the survey found that the ANC still has a large number of people willing to vote for the party

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans are preparing to cast their votes at the upcoming local government elections in approximately 50 days, Ipsos conducted a survey to find out which political organisation South Africans would most likely vote for should the elections happen tomorrow.

Ipsos, a market research company found that some South Africans are still not keen about voting for the current political establishments, with at least 29% showing voter apathy, according to Business Tech. That means around 71% of people surveyed indicated that they would actually go to the polls.

According to a survey by Ipsos, the ANC will most likely lead at the polls at the next elections. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The survey collected information from 1 501 South Africans in August. Participants of the survey were aged between 18 and 75 years. The survey revealed that while there may be dissatisfaction with the African National Congress, people would still continue to vote for the party at the next elections.

Support for the larger opposition parties such as the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance has remained relatively the same.

The survey showed that the ANC has the support of 34.9% while the DA has 12.7% and the EFF has 10.3%. Based on nationwide support, the ANC will most likely get votes from 49.3% of the population. The DA would get 17.9% and the EFF 14.5%.

Covid 19 pandemic will affect voter turnout

Ipsos published on its website that the Covid 19 pandemic has affected the attitudes of voters and has also impacted the support political parties will most likely get the polls.

The pandemic has made it difficult for parties to properly campaign for elections due to restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Political parties are also unable to connect with their voters by hosting rallies or organising meetings.

The lack of opportunity to adequately campaign for the elections could be reflected in the next local government elections.

The IEC expects local government elections to take place on 1 November

Briefly News previously reported that the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) following a ruling by the Constitutional Court last week has announced to political parties that they are looking at the new date for local government elections being the 1st of November after being instructed to select a date between the 27th October and the 1st of November.

Monday saw an important meeting of the IEC’s party liaison committee occurring after an emergency meeting hosted over the weekend to converse on the Constitutional Court decision.

Glen Mashinini, IEC chairperson expresses that it is understandable and important to fix the timetable and to reopen registrations going on to state that Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will be announcing the new date for the elections.

Source: Briefly.co.za