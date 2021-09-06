The IEC Expects Local Government Elections to Take Place on 1 November

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has given a statement directed at political parties expressing that the 1st of November could potentially be the new date for Local Government elections.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) following a ruling by the Constitutional Court last week has announced to political parties that they are looking at the new date for local government elections being the 1st of November after being instructed to select a date between the 27th October and the 1st of November.

Monday saw an important meeting of the IEC’s party liaison committee occurring after an emergency meeting hosted over the weekend to converse on the Constitutional Court decision.

The IEC has spoken with members of political parties to inform them that LGE may be in November. Image: Sebastian Kahnert/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Glen Mashinini, IEC chairperson expresses that it is understandable and important to fix the timetable and to reopen registrations going on to state that Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will be announcing the new date for the elections.

The IEC gave out a statement to the political parties expressing that they will Converse with the Constitutional Court to let them know it is practically possible for the commission to host a voters’ registration weekend on the 18 and 19 September, and will only open candidate registration on 20 and 21 September, according to Daily Maverick.

According to News24, Mashinini has confirmed that the commission is making sure that they meet the requirements of the Constitutional Court order.

Local elections get the green light, ConCourt dismissed IEC delay bid

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Constitutional Court has dismissed the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) application to have the local elections delayed until next year.

The ConCourt ruled that the elections must take place between 27 October and 1 November 2021. News24 reported that the court ruled that the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs' proclamation was unconstitutional.

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been ordered by the court to hold the elections on or between the stipulated dates. According to the SABC, the ANC will miss out on fielding some of its candidates as a result of the court ruling. The ruling party had failed to register all of its candidates in July.

