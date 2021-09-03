Local Elections Get the Green Light, ConCourt Dismissed IEC Delay Bid

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) application to delay the local elections

The ANC failed to register a number of candidates for the election and Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been ordered to set a date for the vote

South African social media users took to the internet to share their reactions to the news

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) application to have the local elections delayed until next year.

The ConCourt ruled that the elections must take place between 27 October and 1 November 2021.

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been ordered to hold the local elections between 27 October and 1 November 2021. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

News24 reported that the court ruled that the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs' proclamation was unconstitutional.

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been ordered by the court to hold the elections on or between the stipulated dates.

According to the SABC, the ANC will miss out on fielding some of its candidates as a result of the court ruling. The ruling party had failed to register all of its candidates in July.

The IEC has responded to the judgement and posted a statement via its social media platform.

Social media users shared their reactions to the court ruling online

@IamNthi:

"So those who failed to register their candidates can't do a thing about it? I love it when the ANC's incompetence bites them in the ass. #Concourt."

@KB_Ramasimong:

"Lmao, the Cyril Ramaphosa led ANC not registering people in wards is probably their greatest act of kindness to South Africans for years...

Thank you,Khongolose! #ConCourt."

@Ruraltarain:

"Has the ANC & EFF which were both pushing for Postponement of Local Government Elections issued a statement regarding #ConCourt

Ruling in the People's Favor! Indeed the Constitutional Court is Custodian of our Law!"

7 ANC municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal haven't registered candidates with IEC

Earlier, Briefly News reported that approximately seven KwaZulu-Natal municipalities are among the 30 brought up by the African National Congress (ANC) that did not register with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). Reports state that the candidates missed the deadline.

A number of the impacted municipalities come from the Zululand District, which has five local councils. According to SABC News, the ANC has faced issues in the KZN area. Recently, dissatisfied members took to the ANC's offices to submit complaints regarding the processes they go through to select candidates.

