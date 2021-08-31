Roughly seven municipalities from the ANC within KwaZulu-Natal have not registered candidates with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

Most of the affected municipalities are in Zululand, which reportedly has five councils, however they missed the deadline

The African National Congress has supposedly approached the Electoral Court but it has not been confirmed whether they have filed a formal application or not

Approximately seven KwaZulu-Natal municipalities are among the 30 brought up by the African National Congress (ANC) that did not register with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). Reports state that the candidates missed the deadline.

A number of the impacted municipalities come from the Zululand District, which has five local councils. According to SABC News, the ANC has faced issues in the KZN area. Recently, dissatisfied members took to the ANC's offices to submit complaints regarding the processes they go through to select candidates.

Over 200 disputes revolving around the ANC are from KZN. The party did, however, manage to put forward a few of their candidates' names in KZN, but there are others that are remaining.

A prior report by eNCA revealed that the South African Communist Party (SACP) stated that it is backing the ANC in its attempt to reopen the candidate list for registration at the IEC. The ANC has reportedly approached the Electoral Court regarding the matter but it has not been confirmed if they filed a formal complaint or not.

ANC to take IEC to Electoral Court over failed registration of 30 ward candidates

Previously, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress said it is going to approach the Electoral Court to process for candidates just before the start of the local government elections.

The IEC reportedly closed its systems on the evening of Monday, 23 August after opening to parties on 3 August. Although there were 20 days, the ANC raised a complaint that they faced a number of challenges that saw 30 ward candidates excluded. They did not appear on the voter register.

According to EWN, the ruling party stated that the challenges it faced were beyond its control; this is regarding the uploading of a candidates' list. The party's Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte briefed the media about the above on Thursday, 26 August.

Duarte told journalists that the ANC was worried about a number of issues which included the rejecting of the 30 candidates by the IEC's system.

Source: Briefly.co.za