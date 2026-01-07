South African social media users discussed tipping petrol attendants, which is a sign of appreciation

While some people thought giving petrol attendants money for their services was standard practice, others disagreed

A list showed the unofficial tipping amounts people could follow for various services at the petrol station

The topic of tipping petrol attendants ignited a fiery discussion among South Africans. While some social media users agreed that giving money to people helping them at the petrol station was the right thing to do, others thought differently.

Tipping shows a sign of appreciation, but not everyone can practise this kind gesture due to financial difficulties. According to Eyewitness News, many motorists do not carry cash on their person, and tipping with a card has not been made available at most petrol stations.

Lebo Ramolahloane, who, according to his LinkedIn profile, is the National Vice & Regional Chairperson of SAPRA (South African Petroleum Retailers Association), recommended motorists continue using cash to tip petrol attendants. According to its website, SAPRA represents the interests of all petroleum retailers in the country, among other things.

Below are the unofficial amounts:

R5 to R10: Usually given for basic services, such as filling up the tank or cleaning windscreens.

Usually given for basic services, such as filling up the tank or cleaning windscreens. R10 to R20: Commonly given for multiple checks or attentive service.

Commonly given for multiple checks or attentive service. R20 and more: Often reserved for exceptional service or longer assistance.

South Africans comment on tipping petrol attendants

Several social media users expressed their opinions about tipping culture related to petrol attendants in South Africa.

A curious Quintin Graham asked:

"You tip petrol attendants?"

Dan Mogare said to the online community:

"Any amount you can afford... In America, there are no petrol attendants. You pour for yourself. So they should be appreciated once in a while."

Gerhard Zarlize Diedericks wrote their opinion in the comments:

"They get a salary. Then the owner of that petrol station should tip the buyer for supporting him as well."

Rumbidzai Kamber shared with the public:

"I always tip if they wash my windscreen and check my tyres. They deserve it."

Kirsten Diener stated under the post:

"So then every person should get tipped for doing their job."

