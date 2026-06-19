eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba Defends Himself After Facing Accusations of Racism
- eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba faces racism accusations following a tense park confrontation
- Cyril Xaba insists he serves all residents equally amid escalating repatriation operations
- Visvin Reddy claims Xaba's defence is a diversion from accountability and constitutional principles
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DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba has defended his actions against accusations of racism following a tense confrontation at a Durban park where thousands of displaced individuals await repatriation. Xaba’s representative, Mlu Mtungwa, dismissed formal complaints from uMkhonto weSizwe Party MP Visvin Reddy, who claimed the municipal leader used identity politics to evade public accountability.
According to IOL, the dispute occurred at Sherwood Park, where Xaba informed an individual attempting to interject that he was addressing the Africans. Mtungwa stated the challenger was an undocumented foreign national who behaved disruptively and repeatedly interrupted the address. Mtungwa maintained that Xaba, who recently announced repatriation facilities for documented foreigners, serves all residents equally without differentiation based on race, colour, or faith, urging locals to resist divisive narratives.
Visvin Reddy disputes mayor's defence
Reddy insisted the individual is a South African citizen, labelling Xaba’s explanation a calculated manoeuvre to bypass scrutiny. The MP described the executive's comments as offensive and a violation of non-racial constitutional principles, urging African National Congress leaders to enforce disciplinary measures and secure an official public apology from Xaba.
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The verbal standoff unfolded as state repatriation operations intensified for approximately 7,000 primarily Malawian nationals camped at the location. The environment remains volatile, marked by intermittent clashes with law enforcement. Gift of the Givers intervened to distribute water and essential emergency provisions. Official data confirms that among the processed crowd, 1,876 migrants were verified as undocumented or in direct violation of domestic immigration laws.
Cyril Xaba pleads with Durban residents
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Xaba made a plea with Durban residents after tensions between them and foreign nationals developed. He asked them to live peacefully with foreign nationals.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za