ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe is in high spirits ahead of the national elections in May

Mantashe remains optimistic despite challenges posed by the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party

Social media buzzed with South Africans engaging in discussions and making predictions about KZN's political scene

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe at the party's election manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The national chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC), Gwede Mantashe, is optimistic about the party's prospects in KwaZulu-Natal at the upcoming elections.

New election contenders

Despite challenges posed by the emergence of new political parties, Mantashe remains optimistic about the ANC's prospects.

According to SABCNews, Mantashe refrained from specifying the percentage of votes he expects the ANC to secure in the polls. However, he said he sees a positive outcome for the party in KZN, even though there are concerns about the impact of the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

Social media abuzz

As Mantashe's comments made waves, South Africans took to social media to share their insights and predictions about the political landscape in KwaZulu-Natal.

Read a few comments below:

Timtom Fish said:

"MK will get votes in KZN only, but ANC from the whole country."

Renado Donel Baartman posted:

"The fact that a corruption accused like Mantashe is still there tells me that the ANC will never change their ways."

Sibusiso Kumalo mentioned:

"He is lying to himself angeke MK party will do well."

Matome Mokoelele wrote:

"The only party that is going to suffer in KZN is IFP because of the establishment of the MK party, not the mighty ANC."

Victor S'poro stated:

"Arrogance will kill this one."

Themba Zulu added:

"Not with Msholozi. Going to be like the Western Cape."

Nkosinathi Khomo commented:

"Wake up tata you are dreaming."

Mantashe praises himself for his role as minister

In another article, Briefly News reported that the minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, tooted his own horn and said he was the most productive energy minister of Mzansi in recent times.

South Africans had a good laugh and roasted him for his assertions. Mantashe believes the country has seen more renewable energy projects under him than in the past.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News