Helen Zille did a radio interview and made her predictions about the South African political landscape

Zille believes the African National Congress (ANC) will in due course disintegrate because the party is deeply divided

She added that citizens will be left with the choice of voting for the Democratic Alliance (DA) 0f the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Federal Council Chair Helen Zille believes the African National Congress (ANC) could lose its majority vote at the 2024 national elections.

Zille was speaking to Clarence Ford on CapeTalk radio about the future of South African politics. She said she foresees the DA and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) being at the forefront and competing for votes if the ANC falls apart.

Zille added that the ANC remains powerful but is divided internally which will eventually lead to its disintegration, reported Radio702.

Helen Zille mentions how the country will benefit from the leadership of the DA

She argued that a DA-led government will be beneficial for everyone, especially the underprivileged and unemployed.

"If the DA, has an overall majority, you know they won’t steal the money. You know that when corruption arises it will be dealt with very swiftly. You know that people will be appointed who can do the job and actually deliver on their public, especially to the poor."

Citizens react to Zille's predictions about SA politics

Bless Nzimande said:

"They stole the land, now they want to silence EFF, Julius must be protected."

Robyn Kessler wrote:

"If the DA has a majority, the homeless and the disabled will have nowhere to hide. I've seen it happen under the DA's Cape Town, and experienced it myself when I was injured."

Unofficial SPOTLIGHT mentioned:

"Lol she can't guarantee that they won't steal money. Power corrupts! No matter who has it."

Hylton Kloka added:

"The operative word being 'IF' madam."

Cedric Johnson commented:

"Please don't let the money get the better of you. Hold fast to your confession."

