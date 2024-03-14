The Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) party has officially announced its KwaZulu-Natal provincial candidate

Party president and former eThekwini mayor Philani Godfrey Mavundla has been named for this role

Speaking to Briefly News, Mavundla shed some light on what his party is offering the people of KZN

The Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) has announced former eThekwini mayor and current Umvoti Municipality Mayor Philani Mavundla as their premier candidate. This announcement was made in Umhlanga on Thursday afternoon.

This comes at a time when many political parties are presenting their provincial candidates and manifestos ahead of the elections that will be held on 29 May 2024.

Philani Mavundla discusses ABC strategy

Speaking to Briefly News, Mr Mavundla said that this decision was part of a series of strategic choices aimed at addressing crucial issues in the region.

“These issues were identified through extensive consultations with branches and various sectors of society and will be further elaborated upon in the upcoming election manifesto launch titled BHUKULA MUNTOMNYAMA.”

He went on to say that the party would be looking to resolve the urgent crisis of unemployment in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The ABC's strategy focuses on creating sustainable job opportunities that offer more than just temporary relief.”

Mavundla also touched on the party’s plans to address the failing healthcare system in the province.

“Under an ABC-led government in KwaZulu-Natal, a priority will be the establishment of clinics and health posts in remote and marginalized areas. By investing in accessible healthcare facilities and services, the party aims to improve healthcare access for all residents, particularly those in underserved communities.

"This commitment to building essential healthcare infrastructure reflects the party's dedication to promoting public health and addressing the pressing healthcare needs of the province.”

The Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) is one of KwaZulu-Natal’s smaller yet prominent parties, according to The Witness. The party rose to prominence after the LGE 2021 when they became the kingmaker in the eThekwini Municipality. A coalition with the ANC resulted in the party president, Philani Mavundla, getting the prestigious Deputy Mayor seat.

However, the relationship with the ruling party did not last. SowetanLIVE reported that it took less than two hours to seal Philani Mavundla's fate, with 125 votes supporting his removal, 59 opposing and five parties abstaining from removing him as eThekwini's deputy mayor.

Dr Makhosi Khoza finds new political home

