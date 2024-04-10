Actress Connie Ferguson spoke fondly of her late husband, Shona Ferguson, who passed away due to COVID-19 complications

The former The Queen star stated how it was impossible not to love Shona Ferguson and noted how he touched people's lives

The businesswoman shared that people often thanked her for Shona's kindness, and she said he fought really hard

Connie Ferguson expressed admiration for her late husband, Shona Ferguson. The star was a guest on DJ Fresh's YouTube podcast What A Week (WAW), where she spoke highly about the actor.

Connie Ferguson praised Shona Ferguson and spoke about how he was a people person. Image: @connieferguson

Source: Instagram

The late Shona receives praise from wife Connie

During the interview, the businesswoman expressed deep admiration and fondness towards her late husband, Shona Ferguson. The talented actor passed away due to COVID-19 complications in July 2021.

The former The Queen actress stated that it was impossible not to love Shona Ferguson because he was a people's person, and she mentioned how he touched a lot of lives with his artistry.

"I've always known that he was loved. It was just impossible not to love Sho. He touched people's lives. I saw what I saw when I was with him, but there was also so much that I didn't see that I had to learn about from the people who spoke about him.

"People who had the opportunity to speak to me directly said, 'Thank you for sharing your husband with us.'

Connie said Shona fought really hard

The star stated what she learned the most from Shona, noting that it was the way he lived his life that taught her the importance of also living hers.

The doting wife said Shona fought hard and that he never wished to pass away at 47.

"He lived a full life, he was 47 [when he died], but he lived a full life. I know he did not want to go at that age, I know he fought. I am so proud of that guy even today. If there is anything his life taught me, is just to live."

Watch the clip shared by @MDNnews below:

Pictures from Shona Ferguson's tombstone unveiling

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shona Ferguson's unveiling consisted of a star resembling the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The late actor was honoured by his family and close friends at the all-white event organised by Nono Events. Connie Ferguson, his widow, gushed over Nono Events and how they executed the event.

