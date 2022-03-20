Men dancing to the beat in a viral feel-good video managed to catch the fancy of many online admirers

One of the guys abandoned the dance leaving only one, but peeps did not complain and he brought the vibe

Peeps asked him to do it again as they could not get enough of him while others asked for his location

A viral video of two men dancing gained popularity among the ladies. The pair soon became one as the other man abandoned the dance.

The video was accompanied by the caption:

"Weekend mood activated!"

The caption was fitting for the dance as the guy gave off relaxed yet vibey energy.

TikTok peeps were enamoured by the guy who stayed and danced for longer. Some expressed their desire to see more of him in the most hilarious way.

YvonneNwaAdamMthethwa asked for more:

"Can you please next time do it a little longer I ddnt get enough ."

user3158888026350 said:

"Can we have the location to the Gentleman' club please ."

user7571133335563 hilariously pleaded for more:

"Can u please do it again for me I was busy mooping the sea."

Nkule Mthabela admitted:

"Not me saving it so I can post it on my whatsapp status oh boy ♥️."

user286680316738 expressed her fancy for the guy in a golf shirt

"Maningangipha inamba kaBlack tshirt he is soooo me ngyashesha nje ukuyeka (If I could get the guy in the black tshirt's number)."

