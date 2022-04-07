A video of a Mzansi granny rocking some cool dance moves has been doing the rounds on social media

The gogo is seen rocking a printed dress with yellow matching Drip Footwear sneakers as she takes the dancefloor

Entertained Mzansi peeps reacted with funny responses to the old lady’s cool style and effortless vibe

One thing about Mzansi gogos - they’re a vibe! In a video shared on social media recently, one old lady, in particular, is seen taking centre stage at a vibey wedding ceremony.

Peeps were pleasantly entertained by a viral video of a dancing gogo. Image: @rebone32/TikTok

Source: UGC

The granny was captured busting some new-school dance moves for her entertained audience. And as if her moves weren’t enough, she is seen sporting a modest but pretty printed and striped dress with yellow matching Drip Footwear sneakers.

This entertaining golden oldie is the life of the party and living proof that being cool has no age. The TikTok video was posted by user @rebone32 and had over 1.1M million views at the time of publication, with many peeps astounded by the gogo’s moves and swag.

Check out the video and some of their comments below:

Vela reacted:

“Ugogo uyi 2k.”

simochamane881 said:

“Ogogo bezinsuku zokgcina NGCI!!!!”

Lungelo Siphethu wrote:

“Sicela basitholele ingane yakhe or umzukulu.”

Zandiee Cele Gwegweni commented

“Ogogo basegoli kodwa.”

Stay Shining replied:

“Uhlala ne 2k lo.”

zakes341 responded:

“Yayboni msebenzi ye piano. Kushintsho gogo manje lol.”

In a related story, Briefly News previously reported on an energetic gogo who gave ama2-thousand a run for their money with a video of her busting some trendy moves doing the rounds online.

The entertaining clip was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool and shows the grown lady walking out of a tent as she demonstrates some of the latest amapiano dance moves with ease and quite a vibe.

“Whose granny is this?” Kulani captioned the Twitter post.

The video gained a lot of traction online and South African online users were pleasantly amused and impressed by the gogo.

