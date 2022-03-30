Seasoned South African rapper and content creator Scoop Makhatini could not keep calm after receiving a shout out from Hennessy

The television presenter, who is currently in France, took to his social media pages to show off the shout out from the international Cognac brand

Makhatini shared pictures of the shout out, saying that it may not be a big deal for some of his followers, but it is a memorable moment for him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Renowned Mzansi rapper and TV host was thrilled when he received a shout out from the biggest Cognac brand in the world.

Scoop Makhatini was ecstatic when he received recognition from Hennessy. Image: @theonlyscoopmakhathini

Source: Instagram

Makhathini, who revealed that he is currently in Cognac, France, could not hide his excitement when he got the message from Hennessy.

Taking to his Instagram page, the popular content creator said the gesture might seem small to some people, but it is a big deal to him. He wrote:

"SLIDE 1️⃣ : TOOK THIS PIC OF THE WELCOME NOTE I FOUND IN MY ROOM IN FRANCE AND I PUT IT UP ON MY INSTA STORY AND TAGGED @hennessy

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

SLIDE 2️⃣ I AWAKEN TO THESE MESSAGES FROM THE BIGGEST COGNAC IN THE WORLD ... BIG BIG DEAL ... It might be minuscule to you ... but it means the world to me. STILL IN FRANCE IN THE PLACE CALLED COGNAC (yes, Cognac is actually a place and not just a spirit) GOING TO PARIS TODAY ... DEUCES ✌."

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, Scoop has been associated with the brand before. The publication reports that the seasoned rapper was part of Hennessy's Art Initiative In The Paint, which promoted an indigenous project that delivers the brand and the NBA's 'Never Stop Never Settle' spirit to surrounding communities in Mzansi.

Drake gives Uncle Waffles a shout out during her Instagram Live; Mzansi can't keep calm

Briefly News previously reported that Uncle Waffles had her fans and followers smiling from ear to ear after her recent Instagram live. The talented DJ took to Instagram live to interact with her fans and followers and sample some music from her upcoming EP.

During the Instagram live, Drake, who is undoubtedly one of the biggest rappers of our time, joined the live. The Hotline Bling rapper even gave the Mzansi star a shout out, saying she is a top DJ, and her sound is hot. He wrote:

"Top DJ Top Sound Uncle Waffles"

Source: Briefly News