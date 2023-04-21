Mihlali Ndamase's relationship has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons lately

In a recent interview, Nadamse poured her heart out and gave her version of the story to podcast host L-Tido

The vlogger spoke honestly about the challenges of dating a man who is going through a divorce

In her interview with L-Tido, Mihlali Ndamase didn't hold back. The influencer candidly discussed her experience of dating a man going through a divorce.

Mihlali Ndamase speaks about being in love with a man going through a divorce. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlali was frank on L-Tido's Podcast about what it was like falling in love with Leeroy Sidambe. The group CEO was still married to Mary Jane when he and Mihlali got together.

The two have received a lot of hate for their love. Despite this, Ndamase knew he was the one the first day they met.

She gushed:

"I caught feelings. Love him like it's day one, from the moment we met we both just knew. Our first kiss was on the first day we met. He claims he did not know who I am."

Mihlali Ndamase told L-Tido she has kept quiet about her relationship for a reason

The gorgeous YouTuber hinted that the road to a happy relationship had not been smooth.

She clarified that she was fine going through the divorce proceedings with her man but did not enjoy the public scrutiny.

According to Mihlali:

"“I've watched and let people say whatever they want, because I am not going to be clarifying a situation. I am dating him. Everything else I feel I do not have a right to speak on. Don't make me the face of something that has nothing to do with me.”

Leeroy Sidambe defended Mihlali against the haters

Based on recent events, the influencer's relationship appears to be as solid as ever. The two seem ready to go to war for each other.

Times Live published a piece that detailed how Mihlali's boyfriend defended her from her critics. Leroy clarified that the breakup of his marriage had nothing to do with his partner.

Mihlali Ndamase gives more details about relationship with Leeroy Sidambe, says a friend hooked them up

While the couple's relationship has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, there have been some happy moments. Briefly News wrote about how the pair met.

Despite reports suggesting that she stole the businessman from his wife, she pointed out that it was untrue. Instead, Ndamase claims they met through a friend.

The influencer shared that they started chatting via video calls before meeting.

