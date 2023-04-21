Mihlali Ndamase has broken her silence following reports that she influenced the now-viral girlfriend allowance movement

Speaking during an interview, the beauty influencer said that people should stop giving her too much credit

Mihlali pointed out that women and girlfriends have always been given money for the upkeep of the house long before she made the sentiments

Mihlali Ndamase has finally reacted to the claims that she influenced South African women to demand wife and girlfriend allowances from their partners.

Mihlali Ndamase shares thoughts on reports that she influenced women to demand girlfriend allowances after interview with Boity

Mihlali Ndamase had the streets buzzing when she revealed that she used to get R50K girlfriend allowance from her man. According to ZAlebs, the beauty influencer made these sentiments while talking to rapper Boity Thulo during her show. She said:

"Many moons ago, I once had a girlfriend allowance and shame it was cute. He used to give me R50k a month. I was so happy."

Mihlali Ndamase says she never pioneered girlfriend allowance movement

TimesLIVE reported that the star recently poured cold water on reports that the girlfriend allowance movement started after her sentiments during the interview with Boity Thulo.

Speaking in an interview with L-Tido, Mihlali said people give her too much credit. She also clarified that she never forced anyone to give an allowance. She said:

"I've never said put a gun to a man's head and said he must give you an allowance."

Mihlali Ndamase claims girlfriend allowances existed before she mentioned them

Adding to what she said, Mimi also pointed out that girlfriend allowances have always existed. She gave an example of when men had to give their wives or girlfriends money for home upkeep:

"We all know there is a lot of married women who get a certain amount of money from their husbands to maintain the household every month, so what is the shock about?”

