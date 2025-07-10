Talented actor Macks Papo, who is famously known for his characters in Skeem Saam and Muvhango, is set to get married

Papo proposed marriage to his long-term friend and girlfriend, Ramoraswi Manabile, on Metro FM on Thursday

South Africans and fans of the fan-favourite Skeem Saam actor took to social media this week to congratulate the star

Actor Macks Papo, who plays the role of Marothi Maphuthuma, asked his girlfriend, Ramoraswi Manabile, to be his wife on the radio on Thursday, 10 July.

Papo, who recently opened up about his ancestral calling, proposed to his girlfriend on Mzansi's popular radio station, Metro FM.

The fan-favourite actor reveals in an interview with Daily Sun that he's been meaning to propose to his girlfriend for a while now.

"It had to come from the heart and soul, and that's why she said yes," says the star.

Papo adds that his now-fiancée had friend-zoned him for over a decade, and he's always loved her.

"We are a heavenly match. This is a fairytale. Only ours is real. It isn't a movie. The two of us being spiritual is great," says Papo.

The SABC radio station shared a video on its X account of Papo popping the question to his girlfriend on Thursday morning, 10 July.

"Skeem Saam actor Macks Papo joined us on #AskaMan this morning to give advice to anonymous and surprise his partner with a marriage proposal," says the station.

Papo also reveals that he and Manabile are connected on a deep level.

"The human level of the world cannot even begin to negotiate with us," says the fan-favourite actor

He tells the publication that he and Manabile are about happiness, and they are very energetic.

The actor adds that he's not scared about how short they've been together, and his fiancée is animated and bubbly like him.

South Africans congratulate the actor

MakondodoKhensani replied:

"What a beautiful moment we just experienced on air! I still have goosebumps."

NonjabuloM said:

"I love how he kneeled, even though she was not physically there."

Zemadlamini responded:

"Aaw so wholesome."

Morongwek9465 replied:

"I was listening to this, and man, I was so confused."

QueenSlayBosslady wrote:

"So botse botse (actually) he loves those suits ko Skeem Saam. Because wow, the dress code kuningi" (it's been a while).

DrWinnieMathe said:

"Now I understand why I'm single. This is a lot of talking from this man. I could never. Very sweet though."

Khungeqam wrote:

"And then I cried. They are both blessed."

Confideck responded:

"It was a good proposal."

TrudyMrsM wrote:

"Wow, this is beautiful, congratulations."

TumeloMt said:

"Congratulations. Love always wins."

MMakgolo replied:

"Manifesting this with immediate effect."

