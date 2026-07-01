Ford has rehired more than 300 experienced quality engineers after admitting its AI-powered inspection systems failed to match the expertise of veteran workers during vehicle quality checks

The automaker said artificial intelligence remains a valuable tool but acknowledged it can only perform as well as the data and human knowledge used to train it

The development adds to the global debate over AI and employment, suggesting that while artificial intelligence can improve efficiency, it still struggles to replace human judgement

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Artificial intelligence has been hailed as the future of manufacturing, but one of the world's biggest carmakers has admitted that the technology still cannot replace decades of human expertise. Ford Motor Company has revealed that it has rehired more than 300 experienced quality engineers after artificial intelligence systems failed to deliver the level of vehicle quality the company expected.

Ford Motor vehicles displayed for sale at the Leif Johnson Ford dealership. Image: Brandon Bell

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, the move comes after the manufacturer expanded its use of AI across its production processes, including automated quality inspections designed to detect defects before vehicles left the factory. Instead of relying solely on veteran inspectors, Ford introduced AI-powered systems trained to identify manufacturing issues. However, company executives later acknowledged that the technology was unable to consistently match the judgement and experience of long-serving engineers.

Charles, Ford's Vice President of Vehicle Hardware Engineering, said the company underestimated just how valuable its most experienced employees were when developing AI systems. He explained that while artificial intelligence is a powerful tool, it is only as effective as the information used to train it. According to the company, many highly experienced engineers had left over the years before their knowledge could be fully incorporated into its AI systems, creating gaps that affected quality inspections.

AI didn't replace people after all

Ford has now brought back hundreds of veteran quality specialists to strengthen its manufacturing operations. Their role is not only to inspect vehicles but also to help train the company's AI systems and mentor younger engineers entering the workforce. Executives said the experienced staff possess practical knowledge built over decades of designing and manufacturing vehicles, something AI alone could not replicate.

The announcement came as Ford celebrated returning to the top of the widely respected Initial Quality Study conducted by J.D. Power, a ranking that measures vehicle quality and customer satisfaction across the automotive industry. The company said improving quality required significant changes to its engineering and manufacturing teams, including bringing back seasoned professionals whose expertise helped improve production standards.

Ford plant where workers assemble cars. Image: Andy Sacks

Source: Getty Images

AI continues transforming workplaces

Ford's experience comes as businesses worldwide continue investing heavily in artificial intelligence to improve productivity, reduce costs and automate repetitive tasks. Many companies believe AI can complete certain tasks faster and more efficiently than humans, particularly when processing large datasets or performing repetitive work. However, experts continue to stress that AI works best as a tool that assists people rather than replacing them entirely.

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Source: Briefly News