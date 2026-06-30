Co-parenting tensions between Junior De Rocka and Ntando Duma resurfaces online

Junior claims he has receipts and limited access to his daughter

Fans link the AI birthday image to ongoing parenting conflict

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Junior De Rocka’s AI-generated post divides social media users. Image: Junior De Rocka

Source: Instagram

A post by South African DJ and media personality Junior De Rocka has sparked intense backlash on X after he shared what appeared to be an AI-generated image of him and his daughter on her birthday. While intended as a celebratory post, the stylised picture quickly divided opinions online, with many users questioning the use of artificial imagery for such a personal moment. The controversy soon escalated beyond the image itself, pulling in long-standing co-parenting tensions between Junior and Ntando Duma.

The situation escalated after renewed public exchanges between the former couple drew attention online, with both sides revisiting long-standing grievances.

Co-parenting tensions resurface in public dispute

The relationship between Junior De Rocka and Ntando Duma has remained one of the most publicly discussed co-parenting dynamics in South African entertainment. Over the years, the pair have experienced periods of tension, including public accusations and disagreements about child support and involvement in their daughter’s life, Sbahle.

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Ntando previously accused Junior of not being consistently present, claims that fueled widespread debate among fans. Junior, however, has in turn maintained that his relationship with his daughter has been misrepresented, insisting that he has remained involved despite challenges in communication and access. The ongoing back and forth has often played out on social media, drawing strong reactions from supporters on both sides.

Junior fires back with claims and receipts

In a report by Youth Village, Junior De Rocka responded directly to the renewed accusations, stating that he has evidence to support his version of events. He reportedly claimed that he is not being allowed consistent access to his daughter, adding that the situation between him and Ntando has been strained for some time. The DJ suggested that he has documentation and receipts that back up his claims, though he did not publicly release detailed proof at the time of the online exchange.

His response quickly circulated across X where users debated whether his explanation shifted public perception or further complicated the already tense narrative between the two parents.

Fans link AI post to ongoing parenting conflict

Online users connect the image to ongoing co-parenting tensions with Ntando Duma. Image: Junior De Rocka

Source: Instagram

While much of the attention initially focused on the AI-generated birthday image, the conversation soon merged with the co-parenting narrative. The image, which showed a stylised depiction of Junior and his daughter, drew criticism from users who felt a real photograph would have been more appropriate for such a personal occasion. One widely shared comment suggested that instead of posting an AI image, Junior could have directly communicated with Ntando Duma about seeing his child, implying that the post reflected deeper unresolved parenting issues rather than just a creative choice. Others echoed similar sentiments, arguing that the controversy highlighted ongoing tension between the parents rather than just a social media trend.

@_simplyenny commented:

"Couldn't he post the real thing? Why did he have to use AI?"

@simphiweyinkoc_ also commented:

"There was no need honestly"

@Thabzo_Siba said:

"Aw mara.. why his not asking her to see her daughter"

@madzivhandila01 also said:

"😭 his way of telling us that he has been denied parental rights?"

See more comments in the X post below:

Junior De Rocka’s private wedding sparks reactions

Recently Briefly News reported that DJ and music producer Junior De Rocka surprised fans when he revealed that he had quietly tied the knot in a private traditional ceremony, sharing a throwback video from his lobola celebrations. The post showed him reflecting on the emotional day, expressing gratitude to his wife’s family and speaking about the importance of building a strong, respectful marriage rooted in unity and faith.

While many congratulated him, social media users quickly reacted with mixed opinions, with some celebrating his new chapter and others questioning the timing and drawing comparisons involving his past relationship with Ntando Duma.

Source: Briefly News