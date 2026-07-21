“Forever in Our Hearts”: Joburg School Community Mourns Learner Vhonani Siphesihle Mlotshwa
- President High School announced the passing of Grade 9 learner Vhonani Siphesihle Mlotshwa on 16 July 2026
- The school shared a memorial card honouring the young boy and extending condolences to his family and classmates
- The Pressies community and South Africans expressed grief over the loss of another young life and shared their tributes
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
President High School in Johannesburg is mourning the loss of one of its own. The school confirmed on 16 July 2026 that Grade 9 learner Vhonani Siphesihle Mlotshwa had passed away on the Sunday prior. The announcement was shared on the school's official Facebook page, accompanied by a memorial card bearing his name and a message from the school community. The card read:
"You will forever remain in our hearts and in the halls of Pressies. Thank you for being part of our journey."
About Hoërskool President High School
Located in Ridgeway, south of Johannesburg, Hoërskool President High School has been serving its community since its establishment in 1967. The school combines a strong foundation of tradition and discipline with a modern approach to education, creating an environment that supports both academic growth and learner development.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
View the Facebook post below:
A Community United in Grief
The news moved many people, with condolences pouring in from across South Africa. Parents, former pupils, and members of the public all took a moment to honour the young boy's memory on the schools page.
Thiagen Natesan said:
"Deepest condolences to the entire Pressies family, may you find strength during this difficult time 💕"
Shiwe Kgomo wrote:
"We were saddened to hear of the young boy passing. May his soul rest in peace. May God comfort the family and friends."
Prudee Stone shared:
"Fly high angel. Deepest sympathy to the family and friends at large and the entire Pressies staff 🙌😞🤗 May the Lord comfort you all during this unbearable time."
More Briefly News Stories on young loss
- Laerskool Rachel de Beer in Pretoria is mourning the tragic passing of Grade 7 learner Lethu Ngomane, with the school community remembering the young pupil and offering support to his family.
- Eunice High School in Bloemfontein is mourning the passing of beloved driver Paul Mohlakola, known as Paultjie, who was remembered for nearly three decades of dedicated service and care for generations of learners.
- Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) and South Africa’s higher education sector are mourning the passing of Vice-Chancellor Professor Tandi Matsha-Erasmus, with tributes honouring her leadership, academic achievements and lasting impact.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.