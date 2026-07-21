President High School announced the passing of Grade 9 learner Vhonani Siphesihle Mlotshwa on 16 July 2026

The school shared a memorial card honouring the young boy and extending condolences to his family and classmates

The Pressies community and South Africans expressed grief over the loss of another young life and shared their tributes

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Hoërskool President High School mourned the death of one of their own. Image: @Hoërskool President High School

Source: Facebook

President High School in Johannesburg is mourning the loss of one of its own. The school confirmed on 16 July 2026 that Grade 9 learner Vhonani Siphesihle Mlotshwa had passed away on the Sunday prior. The announcement was shared on the school's official Facebook page, accompanied by a memorial card bearing his name and a message from the school community. The card read:

"You will forever remain in our hearts and in the halls of Pressies. Thank you for being part of our journey."

About Hoërskool President High School

Located in Ridgeway, south of Johannesburg, Hoërskool President High School has been serving its community since its establishment in 1967. The school combines a strong foundation of tradition and discipline with a modern approach to education, creating an environment that supports both academic growth and learner development.

View the Facebook post below:

A Community United in Grief

The news moved many people, with condolences pouring in from across South Africa. Parents, former pupils, and members of the public all took a moment to honour the young boy's memory on the schools page.

Thiagen Natesan said:

"Deepest condolences to the entire Pressies family, may you find strength during this difficult time 💕"

Shiwe Kgomo wrote:

"We were saddened to hear of the young boy passing. May his soul rest in peace. May God comfort the family and friends."

Prudee Stone shared:

"Fly high angel. Deepest sympathy to the family and friends at large and the entire Pressies staff 🙌😞🤗 May the Lord comfort you all during this unbearable time."

More Briefly News Stories on young loss

Laerskool Rachel de Beer in Pretoria is mourning the tragic passing of Grade 7 learner Lethu Ngomane, with the school community remembering the young pupil and offering support to his family.

Eunice High School in Bloemfontein is mourning the passing of beloved driver Paul Mohlakola, known as Paultjie, who was remembered for nearly three decades of dedicated service and care for generations of learners.

Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) and South Africa’s higher education sector are mourning the passing of Vice-Chancellor Professor Tandi Matsha-Erasmus, with tributes honouring her leadership, academic achievements and lasting impact.

Source: Briefly News