A candid video of DJ Bongz apparently asleep at a dimly lit lounge went viral on X on Monday, 20 July 2026

South Africans flooded the comments debating whether the veteran DJ has earned the right to still be out at night

Some defended DJ Bongz while others called on him to follow Glen Lewis's example and head home after gigs

A clip of DJ Bongz falling asleep at groove fuelled reactions. Image: realdjbongz

Source: Instagram

A video of veteran DJ Bongz catching what looks like a quick nap at an indoor lounge has Mzansi in stitches — and in their feelings. The clip, posted on X on Monday, 20 July 2026, shows him slumped in a chair under the ambient glow of colourful nightclub lighting, looking every bit like someone who has had a very long shift.

The short, candid footage was filmed at what appears to be a bar or lounge setting, with no captions or commentary needed — the visuals did all the talking. Within hours, the post about DJ Bongz had snowballed into a full-on debate about age, the entertainment industry, and whether some artists should hang up their headphones.

The video quickly sparked a wider conversation about ageing in the entertainment industry. Some social media users suggested DJ Bongz should follow veteran musician Glen Lewis's example by performing and heading home immediately instead of spending extra time at venues. Others, however, argued that DJs often work long hours and that being at a nightclub is simply part of the job.

See the viral video below:

Mzansi weighs in on video of DJ Bongz sleeping at groove

The reactions ranged from concerned to absolutely savage. Here is what people had to say:

@DonaldMakhasane suggested:

"No, he really needs to retire now"

@MmaOreo said:

"That's his line of business 😅 also guys, kante groove e fela at what age?😭"

@Tumi_Mokobi warned:

"They should follow Glen Lewis as an example! Glen Lewis plays then leaves... No chilling or dining till late. This is risky; this is how they get spiked🤷‍♂️"

@DjangoXtra asked:

"You think bills will pay themselves? 🙄🙄🙄"

@Fatherwetdreams alleged:

"This guy once laughed at me when I slept at Afro lounge. Now look 😂🣠at least I didn't trend"

@lubabalosidiya advised:

"40s needs to stay away from those areas, imagine you go there kanti your daughter is also there and labafana bamkhwele while ukhamisile daar"

@RealCeeya declared:

"He owns a nightclub. He's not retiring anytime soon! 😂😂😂"

Mzansi reacted to a clip of DJ Bongz falling asleep at a nightclub. Image: realdjbongz

Source: Instagram

DJ Bongz breaks silence on unpaid salary allegations

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Bongz released a statement setting the record straight following reports that he had failed to pay staff members.

The Gwara Nation owner confirmed criminal cases were opened against the suspects, and personal funds were used to mitigate the financial impact.

Source: Briefly News