Glen Lewis recently pulled the race card when he addressed the club culture in South Africa

The veteran DJ/ producer compared black fans to their white counterparts, saying his people were too picky and demanding

His comments ruffled some feathers as netizens criticised his claims while others supported him

Glen Lewis said black South African clubgoers are more picky compared to their white counterparts. Images: glenzito

Eish, Glen Lewis' take on South African club culture didn't sit well with a lot of netizens.

Glen Lewis criticises black South Africans

It's not every day that Glen Lewis shares his opinion on the state of South African music, but when he does, he is sure to leave you pondering.

His latest take was about the nightclub culture in South Africa, where he compared black and white South Africans' attitudes when going out.

Glen Lewis says black South Africans are hard to please as a club DJ. Image: glenzito

Glen claims that while white clubgoers are more open-minded and have no expectations of what to hear, their black counterparts are more picky and expect to hear all the latest hits:

"It's the same song they've been playing the whole day. They come with expectations and that's why they get bored at gigs. You must be open-minded that you're going to hear something new.

"That's the problem with our people. Then you'll get upset when the song you like doesn't play and say the DJ is playing rubbish; you're the one that doesn't understand music."

Previously, one netizen went as far as exposing female clubgoers' behaviour and "uncouth" style of dress.

Mzansi reacts to Glen Lewis' claims

Fans agreed with Glenzito and added their opinion on the local club culture:

Oh_Nile agreed:

"He is correct. I prefer hearing new music instead of the same old. I think that’s why people are tired of Kent playing 'cause it’s the same sets."

dugago said:

"Amen. Vinny Davinci said the same thing in an interview. How do you learn music if you listen to repeats?"

TheDarkene posted:

"He didn't lie."

Meanwhile, others dragged the DJ over his comparison:

sbudar007 said:

"He plays boring songs; he plays for himself. DJs are entertainers; they must entertain and make the crowd dance."

RevelationZAR argued:

"He must go play for the demographic he is praising then and leave those people who want to listen to the same music."

Polling_Paul posted:

"People pay entrance fees and premium for drinks. So, yes, they expect you to entertain them. You can do the exposure thing and self indulgence at your time."

