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“True Child of God”: Mzansi Man Leads Prayer for Patients at Kalafong Hospital, SA Impressed
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“True Child of God”: Mzansi Man Leads Prayer for Patients at Kalafong Hospital, SA Impressed

by  Jim Mohlala
3 min read
  • Leandri Cloete shared a moving Facebook post about a stranger who prayed for patients at Kalafong Hospital
  • The man asked for five minutes to sing and pray, and the whole waiting area joined him
  • His prayer covered every patient, family member, doctor and nurse, leaving many people touched

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Leandri Cloete
A picture of the Mzansi gent and another of the hospital's help desk. Images: Leandri Cloete and gplegislature
Source: UGC

A Pretoria woman has described how a stranger led a moving prayer for hospital patients. Leandri Cloete posted the story on Facebook on 20 July 2026 about Kalafong Hospital.

Cloete said she was waiting with family for a lady in labour that day. A man suddenly stood and asked the room for five minutes to sing and pray.

Stranger’s prayer touches entire waiting room

Cloete said the man began singing softly, and the waiting area slowly joined in song. He then led a prayer covering every person inside that building right then.

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He asked for protection over patients, their families, doctors and nurses working that shift. Cloete said the prayer specifically called for healing and lasting peace over everyone present.

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She said she had never witnessed anything quite like that moment in her life. His words brought real comfort to many people who badly needed encouragement that difficult day.

Cloete said the man carried himself with the presence of someone with pastoral experience. She thanked him publicly for reminding strangers that kindness can still bring people together.

Kalafong
Kalafong Hospital is a tertiary hospital situated in Atteridgeville and serves an estimated 2 million people. Image: samefoundation
Source: UGC

She also said South Africa needed more people willing to show up as he did. Her post quickly gathered warm and emotional reactions from other social media users online.

Several commenters shared their own hospital experiences involving prayer and quiet community support. One woman recalled praying daily alongside nurses while her premature baby received specialised medical care. She thanked hospital staff for their dedication and kindness during a difficult period. Many other users called the stranger a blessing and praised his selfless gesture.

Others said the moment restored their faith in ordinary people choosing to do good. Cloete closed her post by wishing the man continued blessings for the kindness shown.

Cloete said moments like these were rare and deserved to be shared more widely. She hoped the post would encourage other South Africans to show similar compassion daily.

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Kalafong Hospital serves thousands of patients from Pretoria and surrounding communities every single month. Waiting rooms there are often crowded, with families spending long hours during visits. Cloete said that reality made the stranger’s gesture feel even more meaningful for everyone present.

See the post here:

More stories coming out of SA hospitals

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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