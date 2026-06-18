Patients and visitors at Dennilton Hospital’s Philadelphia section in Limpopo were left stunned after monkeys were allegedly spotted inside a hospital ward

The animals were seen climbing around the ward and moving between shocked and confused patients

The unusual incident was shared in a viral video on X, drawing humorous responses in the comments section

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A video of monkeys running around a hospital ward. Images: @LimChronicle/X

Source: Twitter

LIMPOPO - Patients and visitors at Dennilton Hospital’s Philadelphia section in Limpopo got more than they bargained for after a group of monkeys allegedly wandered straight into a hospital ward.

The unusual scene was shared in a video posted on X by LimChronicle on 18 June 2026, showing the cheeky animals moving around inside the ward as if they were part of the medical staff on duty.

Video footage of patients running riot in the ward

In the clip, the monkeys can be seen climbing on structures, walking between patient areas, and casually exploring the ward while startled patients and visitors looked on in disbelief.

What was meant to be a quiet day in hospital quickly turned into an unexpected “wildlife visit,” with some people expressing concern about safety and hygiene, while others could not help but laugh at the bizarre situation.

Hospital officials have not yet publicly commented on how the monkeys entered the ward, but the clip has already gone viral, adding Dennilton Hospital to the growing list of places in South Africa where wildlife has made a surprise appearance.

Many social media users expressed concern over the hygiene in the ward while a commentor mentioned that this was an old video.

See video here:

Social media reactions

@TlouMr_S remarked:

"Those monkeys must be very hungry to invade a hospital like that."

@MatimbaTre60059 asked:

"Are you these wards are meant for our people?"

@VinceRaselabe commented:

"They should just close the windows and doors."

@Khwezi_Lomso1 stated:

"Who gave these things food in the first place. They are about to have a torrid time."

@Mafa6232 wrote:

"Old video, hope they did deal with monkeys."

Monkey invades UKZN lecture hall

In another similar article, a University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) Westville campus student has left social media talking after sharing a surprising video showing a group of monkeys roaming inside a lecture hall while class was still in session. The video shows around ten monkeys moving up and down the staircase area and walking between rows of chairs where students and a lecturer remained seated. The unexpected “lecture guests” sparked disbelief online, with many users amused by the calm reaction of the class as the animals moved freely through the room.

A hospital ward in South Africa. Image: Ulrich Baumgarten

Source: Getty Images

Woman panics at a monkey trapped in her house

Briefly News also reported that a video of a woman freaking out at a monkey inside her house went viral. In the video, the woman is seen inside her modern, spacious home while her helper stands near a sliding door as a monkey wanders into the dining room. The animal appears confused, unsure of which way to escape as it moves around the space. The two women can be heard shouting at the monkey to leave, but it hesitates, adding to the tension in the moment. The intense reaction quickly turned into a light-hearted moment online, with viewers laughing as even the startled monkey seemed overwhelmed by the chaos it had caused.

Source: Briefly News