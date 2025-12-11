Fans revisited one of Junior King's social media posts, shared two days before his passing

Junior King died in a head-on collision on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei on Thursday, 11 December 2025

Junior King's fans flooded the comments, with some claiming that he had unknowingly predicted his own death

Junior King’s joke took on a new meaning after his passing. Image: Junior King

Source: Facebook

Fans are revisiting one of the last posts shared by rapper Junior King, whose real name was Dugulth Ferreira, just two days before his tragic death, with some saying it was a prediction.

Junior King died in a head-on collision between a light truck and a sedan on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei, Free State, in the early hours of Thursday, 11 December 2025.

His death came days after Limpopo musician Kaycherlow survived a car crash at Usave in Mathibela, Zebediela in Limpopo province in the early hours of Sunday, 7 December 2025.

Following Junior King’s death, his fans revisited one of his last Facebook posts with heavy hearts. On Tuesday, 9 December 2025, Junior King shared a lighthearted Facebook post joking about quitting music. The post was captioned:

“Retiring from Rap for Good 💔The reason is in the comments.”

In the comments, Junior King playfully teased his fans, joking that they had taken his post seriously because of its negative nature.

See the post below:

SA reacts to Junior King's last viral Facebook post

In the wake of his untimely passing, Junior King’s fans returned to the post with heavy hearts. Several of his fans claimed the post was Junior King predicting his passing. Others insisted he had been joking and that his untimely passing had made the post feel far more emotional than he intended.

Here are some of the reactions:

Pamela Joline said;

“Can't wait for you to come back at drop a track of how you survived the car crash, please man bra 😢😢😢😢”

Rafiek Akbar remarked:

“My grandma used to say, 'People have a deep feeling inside when their time is near.’ Bro literally was telling on his death. Just didn't realise it himself.”

SoulSurfer China Daniels claimed:

“Bro literally predicted his death.”

Veronique George shared:

“He did not say I’m gonna die tomorrow, he was joking about his career 😧”

Chanelle Quickfall mourned:

“Seeing this post and seeing he passed this morning. The evil eye is real. Praying for his family and kids through navigating the pain and hurt and the kids' recovery ❤️”

Vernita Hendricks recounted

“Yoh! When I saw this yesterday, I said to myself, ‘But why? Probably because of hate, he's saying it. A lot didn't like him, so he was confusing the enemies 🥺’ But little did he know that there's power in your words.. Maybe, he had a feeling it was time. May his soul rest in peace.🙏💌💯 You were good.”

Mzansi reacts to videos of Junior King's car wreckage

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that videos from the accident scene showing Junior King's destroyed vehicle circulated on social media following his passing.

One of the clips sparked public outrage and an outpouring of condolences from netizens, further amplifying the emotional response to the news.

Source: Briefly News