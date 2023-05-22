Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has rubbished Dr Nandipha Magudumana's claim that she was "abducted" in Tanzania

This comes after the celeb doctor filed an urgent court application to have her arrest declared unlawful

South Africans are unimpressed with Magudumana's plans to get released following her recent claims

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has poured cold water on Dr Nandipha Magudumana's claim that her arrest in Tanzania was unlawful and an "abduction".

Home Affairs wants Dr Nandipha Magudumana to drop her urgent court application against her arrest. Images: Frikkie Kapp & Jaco Marais

During a media briefing on Monday, 22 May, Motsoaledi demanded that the disgraced celeb doctor drop her court bid.

Over the weekend, Magudumana's lawyers launched an urgent court application to declare her arrest and subsequent transport back to South Africa unlawful.

Magudumana was arrested alongside her boyfriend and convict Thabo Bester in Tanzania on their way to the Kenyan border. According to SABC News, the celeb doctor's lawyers also want her to be released from prison.

Motsoaledi explains the circumstances around Dr Nandipha's deportation

Motsoaledi revealed at the press briefing that the department would oppose Magudumana's court application.

According to The Citizen, Motsoaledi stated that his department was quite shocked when they got a hold of Magudumana's court bid, and Home Affairs was not listed as a respondent in the case.

The minister explained that the Department of Home Affairs Director General (DG), Livhuwani Makhode, wrote a letter to Magudumana's lawyers demanding that Home Affairs the case be dropped. Makhode reportedly explained why the lawyers' stance about the celeb doctor's arrest was incorrect.

Motsoaledi explained that Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester were declared prohibited immigrants in terms of the immigration laws of Tanzania and liable for deportation.

Maguduamana's court bid will be heard at the Free State High Court on Thursday, 25 May.

South Africans annoyed at Dr Nandipha's latest court bid

@AptiSlesh said:

"Does it even matter if she was deported or abducted? She was a fugitive, running from justice in SA. The problem with too many rights is at play, her lawyers are playing games."

@gelbrec said:

"She should know all about abductions and body snatching."

@rudz_16 said:

"ln such a short space of time? Anyway, when SA deports people from Zim, for example, does the useless @edmnangagwa send people to fetch them from SA? This will be interesting."

@onica_molele said:

"She better be sentenced for a lifetime. I’m tired of them trending."

@_simplyenny said:

"Lmao! She thinks because she is a beautiful doctor, she is above the law "

