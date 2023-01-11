A soldier who is on trial for attempted murder for intentionally infecting his ex-partner with HIV has had his case delayed once again

The state prosecutor has petitioned the court to investigate whether the trial has been unduly and unreasonably delayed after a number of setbacks

Afriforum’s Private Prosecution Unit has called the courts out for delaying cases for flimsy reasons from the accused or their attorneys

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

PRETORIA - The attempted murder case against a South African National Defence Force soldier has been delayed once again after the soldier’s attorney was a no-show in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 10 January.

The attempted murder trial against an SANDF soldier has been postponed yet again. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL & stock image

Source: Getty Images

According to the charge sheet, the 45-year-old soldier is accused of knowingly infecting his ex-partner, a corporal in the SA Air Force, with HIV.

Though the soldier’s defence attorney informed the court that he could not attend the trial due to a family crisis, the state prosecutor, Emile van der Merwe wants the court to investigate if there have been unreasonable delays.

This comes after the case has been subject to several delays, the most recent of which happened in September 2022 when the soldier claimed he was too sick to appear in court, News24 reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit, which is acting as a watching brief for the complainant, says it is disappointed that yet another delay has been granted. The unit’s spokesperson Barry Bateman claimed that the courts often postpone cases for the flimsiest reasons, but vowed that the organisation would continue to support the complainant in her pursuit for justice.

The case has been postponed to 25 January 2023.

How did the soldier infect his ex-partner with HIV?

According to TimesLIVE, the man tested positive for HIV in October 2007 after routine compulsory medical examinations. The SANDF immediately informed the soldier of his HIV-positive status following the outcome of the examination.

The man become romantically involved with the complainant between December 2016 and April 2017, during which time the two were intimate on several occasions.

According to the charge sheet, the soldier never disclosed his HIV status to the woman, who later test positive in August 2016. The man has pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempted murder.

South Africans react to the soldier’s delayed attempted murder trial

Yamkela Mavela demanded:

“After he has been found guilty, the victim must go to civil court and sue him for damages and pain and suffering! He must lose everything!”

Ollz Soldat commented:

“Serve him right, a lot of people would be arrested if they could take this matter seriously.”

Zamah Jali complained:

“So many people know about their status, but they will carry on ruining innocent people's lives.”

Mziwanele Mrwebi added:

“He must go to jail.”

Pappa Wa Reitumetse claimed:

“Relationships are a scam, shame.”

Odette Perry stated:

“This is beyond criminal. The cruelest of cruelty in this act. May this person rot in hell for what he did to his partner.”

SANDF deployed to Eskom to reduce sabotage but expert fears task may be too great: “They can’t do much”

In another story, Briefly News reported that the deployment of the South African National Defence Force to Eskom was widely welcomed. However, it is suggested that soldiers may be unable to deal with the issues.

SANDF members were deployed to Camden, Thuthuka, Majuba and Grootvlei power stations. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that their presence was meant to deter acts of criminality at Eskom.

Numerous people have been arrested and charged with sabotage and theft at the state-owned power utility. The damage to the stations is blamed for loadshedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News